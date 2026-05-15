EQS-News: Fortran Corporation / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Fortran Corporation Announces 1st Quarter Earnings for 2026



15.05.2026 / 15:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HICKORY, NC - May 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN) (the "Corporation ) is pleased to announce 1st quarter 2026 earnings. CEO Kent Greer stated, "After an outstanding 2025, all operating companies continued to make a profit in the 1st quarter of 2026. Fortran Corporation awarded all its operating company employees with stock proceeds during the 1st quarter of 2026. We shared success with our employees and rewarded them for their long-time commitment. Two of our operating companies have been awarded substantial contracts for 2026 which should continue our successful growth." About Fortran Corporation: Fortran Corporation is a telecommunication system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex telecommunications solutions focused on cloud based and AI platforms/services. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network services, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site service, fiber-optic and category cabling along with camera security. For more information, contact us at: info@fortrancorp.com. Visit us at www.fortrancorp.com Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Fortran's estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Fortran's current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to. It is important to note that Fortran's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Fortran's current expectation depending upon a number of factors affecting Fortran's business. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuation in operating results, the ability of Fortran to compete successfully and other events. These factors also include, among others, the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on its business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections: the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Fortran's products: the impact of competitive products and pricing: changes in generally accepted accounting principles: successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Fortran's facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies: the loss of key senior management or staff: and other events factor and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Fortran Corporation's filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. including, specifically, those factors set forth in any "Risk Factors" section contained in such filings. Kent Greer

828-324-4611

kgreer@fortrancorp.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Fortran Corporation





15.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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