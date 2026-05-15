Titan Menswear Ltd: Titan Boxers Introduces Reusable Incontinence Underwear for Everyday Leak Support

Washable boxer briefs are designed to provide discreet support for men managing light to moderate bladder leaks

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Titan Boxers today announced the availability of Titan Boxer Bamboo Leak-Proof Briefs, a reusable incontinence underwear option for men. The washable boxer briefs are designed for men managing light to moderate urinary leakage and are intended to provide built-in absorbent support in a familiar underwear format.

For many American men, bladder leaks are not only a health-related concern but also an everyday comfort and lifestyle issue. Light to moderate leakage may affect clothing choices, work routines, travel planning, exercise, and social situations. Traditional protective options can involve trade-offs such as added bulk, frequent replacement, visible lines under clothing, or a fit that feels different from regular underwear. Titan Boxers was developed to address this everyday-use gap with washable boxer briefs that combine built-in leak support with a discreet boxer-brief design.

Titan Boxer Bamboo Leak-Proof Briefs are designed to look and feel like regular boxer briefs while adding absorbent protection within the fabric structure. According to the company, the underwear features a multi-layer absorbent core designed to help manage light to moderate leaks and keep the outer layer dry. The design is also intended to remain discreet under clothing, without bulky pads, noise, or visible lines.

The boxer briefs are made from a bamboo blend fabric consisting of 95% bamboo fiber and 5% spandex. According to the product page, the bamboo fiber is intended to provide softness, breathability, and natural odor resistance, while the spandex supports stretch and fit. The material is designed for daily wear and may help reduce moisture buildup and chafing during routine use.

Titan Boxer Bamboo Leak-Proof Briefs are washable and reusable. With proper care, the product is designed for repeated wash cycles while maintaining its intended fit and absorbent performance. This makes the boxer briefs an option for men seeking a reusable leak-support product for daily routines.

Titan Boxers are available for purchase through the company's official website, where customers can review product information, select available size and color options, and consult the size chart before ordering. The product page states that Titan Boxers follows standard U.S. underwear sizing and recommends that customers choose their usual underwear size or consider sizing up for a more relaxed fit if they are between sizes.

The product page also provides care and performance details, noting that the briefs are washable and reusable with proper care. Titan Boxers offers a 45-day satisfaction policy; customers who are not satisfied with their Titan Boxers purchase may contact the company within 45 days for assistance with a refund or exchange, subject to the company's stated terms.

About Titan Boxers

Titan Boxers is a men's underwear brand focused on reusable leak-support underwear for daily wear. The company designs washable boxer briefs for men managing light to moderate bladder leaks, with features intended to support absorbency, breathability, comfort, and discretion under clothing. Titan Boxers aims to provide an everyday underwear option that maintains the appearance and feel of standard men's boxer briefs while adding built-in leak support.

For more information, visit the company's official website: https://www.titanboxers.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Titan Menswear Ltd

Contact Person Name: Benjamin McCarthy

Website: https://titanboxers.com/

Email: support@titanboxers.com

State: NY

Country: United States

SOURCE: Titan Menswear Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/titan-boxers-introduces-reusable-incontinence-underwear-for-everyday-l-1167357