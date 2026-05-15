Datacap Systems, Inc.: Datacap Launches Virtual Gift for Digital Gift Card Storefronts

CHALFONT, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Datacap Systems, a leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payment solutions provider, today announced the launch of Virtual Gift, a platform that enables partners and their merchants to create branded, consumer-facing digital gift card storefronts.

These hosted gift card purchase pages can be shared via link, QR code, or embedded directly into merchant websites, remaining live and accessible as a persistent sales channel.

The launch comes as digital gift card adoption continues to grow, with consumers increasingly favoring digital delivery over physical formats. However, delivering a branded, consumer-facing gifting experience has traditionally required separate platforms, additional fees, or custom development. Virtual Gift is designed to remove that complexity.

Virtual Gift is another example of how Datacap is consolidating the payments stack into a single, holistic platform without compromising partner flexibility," said Justin Zeigler, Vice President of Product Strategy at Datacap Systems. "By delivering Virtual Gift through the same integration and ecosystem that handles the rest of their payments, we're able to help our partners and their merchants grow their upside without growing their operational footprint."

Partners can deploy a complete gifting experience without building or hosting a front-end interface. Storefronts support white-label branding, multiple delivery methods (including email, SMS, and print), scheduled delivery, and a range of payment options including credit, debit, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The solution also includes barcodes and QR codes automatically displayed on digital gift cards for in-store and cross-channel use, along with webhook notifications for real-time event tracking.

Virtual Gift is part of Datacap's payments solution ecosystem via Pay API and builds on Datacap Gift, which handles processing, balance tracking, redemption, and physical card ordering. Together, they deliver an end-to-end solution for gift card sales and fulfillment.

Datacap partners can begin building Virtual Gift today by accessing documentation and a sandbox environment at dsidevportal.com.

About Datacap Systems

Datacap builds industry-standard payment solutions for Point of Sale providers to meet the needs of merchants in any market. Security-centric solutions for virtually all processing platforms route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs - all via a universal payments integration, empowering merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications. As the only channel-centric and processor-agnostic payments provider in the industry, Datacap is the ideal partner for any POS provider that's serious about building a solution that will scale to address the needs of virtually any merchant, regardless of market or payment processing platform. If your Point of Sale application isn't yet integrated to Datacap, contact us to get started today!

Contact: Justin Zeigler, VP Product

Phone: 215-997-8989 x 132

e-mail: Justin.Zeigler@dcap.com

SOURCE: Datacap Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/datacap-launches-virtual-gift-for-digital-gift-card-storefronts-1163993