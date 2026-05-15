Victims' Recovery Law Center: Child Sexual Abuse Civil Litigation: How Courts Are Expanding Institutional Accountability in Pennsylvania and Beyond

Civil courts in Pennsylvania and beyond are increasingly holding schools, religious organizations, treatment facilities, and childcare institutions accountable for systemic failures that allowed child sexual abuse to occur.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse are distinct from criminal proceedings in both purpose and process. While criminal cases determine guilt and impose penalties, civil claims examine whether institutions failed in their legal obligation to protect children in their care - and whether that failure contributed to foreseeable harm.

Families increasingly seek information about whether a civil lawsuit can be filed against an institution that employed or supervised a perpetrator, and what legal frameworks govern those claims. Civil litigation in these cases focuses on systemic institutional failures, not only on the individual who committed the act. A civil claim may proceed regardless of whether criminal charges were filed or how a criminal case was resolved.

Institutional Liability: How Courts Evaluate These Cases

Civil claims involving child sexual abuse frequently examine whether responsibility extends beyond the individual perpetrator to the institution that employed, supervised, or granted authority to that person. Institutions subject to legal scrutiny in these cases include schools and educational programs, religious organizations, youth programs and childcare providers, residential treatment facilities, and other supervised environments where children are in the care of institutional staff.

Courts generally assess whether these entities failed to implement reasonable safeguards, respond to prior complaints, conduct adequate background screening, or properly supervise individuals in positions of authority over children. The central legal question is whether the harm was reasonably foreseeable and whether appropriate preventive measures were in place.

Pennsylvania courts have examined these issues in cases involving both private institutions and publicly funded facilities. Civil discovery in such cases often focuses on internal policies, prior incident reports, supervision records, credentialing files, and whether complaints were documented, escalated, and addressed.

Legal Frameworks Applied in These Cases

Civil litigation involving child sexual abuse typically proceeds under established legal theories including negligent hiring and supervision , failure to act on prior reports or warning signs, breach of duty of care, and inadequate institutional oversight mechanisms.

These frameworks allow courts to assess systemic failures rather than examining only the individual perpetrator's conduct. In cases involving minors, confidentiality protections limit public disclosure of case-specific details, and claims are typically filed by parents or legal guardians on behalf of the minor. Courts make allowances for this throughout the litigation process.

The Firm's Practice in This Area

The Victims' Recovery Law Center handles civil claims on behalf of child sexual abuse victims and their families across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. The firm pursues institutional accountability in cases involving schools, religious institutions, childcare organizations, residential treatment facilities, and other supervised environments where a duty of care to minors is established.

The firm has handled matters involving institutional failures in residential treatment settings, including a case in which a minor was assaulted while in a supervised facility. In cases of this nature, the firm identifies all responsible parties - not only the individual perpetrator - and pursues civil accountability through the courts.

What a Civil Lawyer for Child Sexual Assault Victims Does

A civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims investigates whether the institution responsible for the child's supervision created the conditions that allowed the abuse to occur. This includes reviewing internal policies, prior complaint records, background check procedures, staff supervision protocols, and any documented warnings that were not acted upon. The attorney files civil claims against the institution - not only the perpetrator - and pursues financial compensation that can fund long-term therapy, education, housing, and care for the child.

In the cases handled by The Victims' Recovery Law Center , the financial recovery is designed to address not just immediate harm but the long-term disruption to the child's development, education, and future. In one case involving two minor girls assaulted at a shopping mall by the same attacker a month apart, the firm recovered just under four million dollars - structured so that each victim received monthly payments for the next fifty years, providing financial stability long after their parents are gone.

When selecting a civil attorney for a child sexual abuse case, families should look for an attorney who understands how institutional defendants and their insurers evaluate and defend these claims. Insurance companies representing schools, religious organizations, and treatment facilities assess cases based on foreseeability, prior notice, the adequacy of supervision policies, and how damages are quantified - particularly long-term developmental and psychological harm. An attorney who has worked inside the insurance defense system understands exactly how those evaluations are made and how to counter them.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center was founded by an attorney who served as Public Defender in Philadelphia and as house counsel for a major insurance company before dedicating his practice exclusively to representing crime victims. That experience is central to how the firm approaches institutional accountability cases on behalf of child sexual abuse victims and their families.

About The Victims' Recovery Law Center

Founded in 2007 by David P. Thiruselvam , The Victims' Recovery Law Center is a civil litigation firm dedicated to representing victims of violent crime and catastrophically injured plaintiffs. The firm's practice is limited to civil court representation of victims of crime. It does not prosecute criminal cases and does not represent criminal defendants. Its work focuses on pursuing financial accountability from property owners, institutions, businesses, and entities whose alleged negligence or security failures contribute to preventable harm.

Mr. Thiruselvam began his legal career as a Public Defender in Philadelphia, representing individuals facing serious felony charges, before serving as house counsel for a major insurance company handling premises liability and motor vehicle claims. That experience provides the firm with direct insight into how insurers evaluate liability, assess damages, and defend complex civil litigation - a strategic advantage when pursuing claims on behalf of victims. He is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and holds active licensure in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. More information is available at victimrecoverylaw.com .



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SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/child-sexual-abuse-civil-litigation-how-courts-are-expanding-ins-1165829