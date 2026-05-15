Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Ternus Lending announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Ternus Lending is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM. Tim Herriage, CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

"Real estate investors deserve a lender who moves as fast as they do. We built Ternus for that purpose and we're excited to share our story at LD Micro." - Tim Herriage, CEO

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Ternus Lending

Ternus Lending is a Charlotte-based private lender built exclusively for real estate investors. We partner with investors to provide fast, reliable capital - helping them create wealth and build a legacy. We move at the speed of the market because we understand the pressure, the timelines, and the reward. No hidden terms. No surprises. Just dependable capital from a team that's been on both sides of the table. Ternus isn't just a lender. We are The Investors' Lender.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

Source: LD Micro