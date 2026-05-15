Particle Size Analysis Market worth $7.73 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Particle Size Analysis Market is projected to grow from about USD 5.12 billion in 2025 to USD 7.73 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Particle Size Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Particle Size Analysis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 5.12 billion

USD 5.12 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.73 billion

USD 7.73 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.5%

Particle Size Analysis Market Trends & Insights:

The laser diffraction segment dominated the technology segment, with a share of 29.2% in 2025.

The wet dispersion segment dominated the dispersion segment, with a share of 71.5% in 2025.

The healthcare industry segment is projected to account for a 41.5% market share in 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031.

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The market is expected to grow strongly and sustainably over the next five years, driven by rapid advancements in nanotechnology, biologics, and advanced materials engineering. Rising demand for precise particle characterization in areas such as drug delivery systems, vaccine development, and high-performance industrial materials is pushing industries toward more sophisticated, automated, and highly accurate analytical solutions. At the same time, stricter global regulatory standards in pharmaceuticals and healthcare are making particle size analysis a critical requirement for product quality, safety, and performance validation.

In addition, the market is shifting toward next-generation technologies, including AI-enabled particle characterization, integrated multimodal systems, and high-throughput automated platforms that deliver faster, more reliable results. Adoption of real-time and inline particle monitoring solutions is also growing, enabling continuous quality control directly within manufacturing processes.

Laser diffraction segment anticipated to maintain dominance and account for the largest share in the particle size analysis market.

Based on technology, the particle size analysis market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, Coulter Principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, sieve analysis, and other technologies. The Coulter Principle is expected to see the highest growth in the particle size analysis market during 2026-2031, driven by its ability to deliver highly accurate, real-time particle counting and sizing for cells, particles, and suspensions. Its growing adoption in biopharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, and cell therapy research, where precise cell counting and viability analysis are critical, is a key trend fueling demand. Additionally, advancements in automation, microfluidics integration, and high-throughput analysis systems are enhancing its efficiency and scalability, making it increasingly attractive for modern laboratories. As industries shift toward single-cell analysis, biologics manufacturing, and stringent quality control processes, the Coulter Principle is gaining traction for its reliability, reproducibility, and compatibility with next-generation analytical workflows.

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The wet dispersion segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by dispersion, in 2025.

Based on the dispersion method, the particle size analysis market is segmented into wet, dry, and spray dispersion. In 2025, the wet dispersion segment holds the largest share of the particle size analysis market. This dominance is driven by the rising use of biologics, suspensions, and emulsions, where dry methods are less effective, along with increasing regulatory focus on precise particle characterization and stability testing. Wet dispersion enables more accurate and reproducible measurement of fine particles, nanoparticles, and complex formulations by dispersing them uniformly in a liquid medium, which is critical for industries like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food.

The bench-top analyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by dispersion, in 2025.

Based on type, the particle size analysis market is segmented into bench-top analyzers and portable analyzers. In 2025, the bench-top analyzers segment holds the largest share of the particle size analysis market. This dominance is driven by the ability to deliver high-precision, repeatable, and multi-technique measurements within a controlled laboratory setup. These systems are widely adopted across the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals, and advanced materials industries, where strict regulatory compliance and detailed particle characterization are essential for product quality and performance.

The healthcare industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by end user, in 2025.

By end user, the particle size analysis market is segmented into the healthcare industry (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, public and private research institutions, academic institutions), the cosmetics industry, the chemical and petroleum industry, the mining, minerals, and cement industry, the food and beverages industry, and other industries. In 2025, the healthcare industry segment holds the largest share of the particle size analysis market. Public and private investment in the particle size analysis market is rapidly increasing, driven by strong funding for pharmaceutical R&D, nanotechnology, and advanced materials research, where precise particle characterization is critical for innovation and regulatory compliance. Governments and public institutions are supporting large-scale research initiatives in nanotechnology and healthcare, while private players, especially major instrument manufacturers, are significantly expanding R&D spending, digital capabilities, and product innovation, including AI-enabled and high-throughput analytical systems. At the same time, rising investments in Asia Pacific and emerging markets, localized manufacturing, and strategic partnerships between industry and research organizations are accelerating technology adoption and market expansion.

The Asia Pacific market will register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific particle size analysis market is projected to grow the fastest from 2025 to 2031, driven by rapid advances in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and academic research. Major industry players are expanding their manufacturing and R&D capabilities across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea to meet growing regional demand. Rising government funding for research, increasing healthcare expenditures, and the establishment of biopharma manufacturing hubs are further fueling market expansion.

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Top Companies in Particle Size Analysis Market:

The Top Companies in Particle Size Analysis Market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun SE (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Smith and Nephew Plc (UK), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and other players.

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