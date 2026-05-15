Diginex Limited: Diginex Outlines Progress on Sixteen-Month Transformation Into Global AI, Data and Sustainability Platform

The Company has completed more than US$100 million in M&A, signed a US$40 million strategic reseller agreement and received US$25.4 million in founder capital since January 2025 Nasdaq listing

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Diginex Limited (Nasdaq:DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today provided an update on the progress it has made over the sixteen months since its Nasdaq listing in January 2025.

During that period, the Company has executed a strategy designed to evolve Diginex from a sustainability reporting business into a scaled AI, data and sustainability technology platform with global reach.

Since its IPO, Diginex has (1) completed three strategic acquisitions representing more than US$100 million in announced transaction value, (2) signed a strategic reseller agreement targeting up to US$40 million in cumulative revenue over four years and (3) received US$25.4 million in capital commitments from its Chairman and Founder. Each of these initiatives reinforces the same direction: building a differentiated, end-to-end platform spanning ESG data, carbon intelligence, supply chain transparency, worker engagement and enterprise customer intelligence.

Acquisitions Completed Since IPO

In October 2025, Diginex closed the US$13 million acquisition of Matter DK ApS, expanding the Company's ESG analytics, benchmarking and sustainable finance data capabilities for institutional investors and financial institutions. In January 2026, Diginex completed the US$7.6 million acquisition of The Remedy Project, broadening its human rights due diligence, worker engagement and supply chain compliance offerings. In February 2026, the Company announced the US$80 million acquisition of Plan A, one of Europe's largest carbon accounting and decarbonization platforms, materially expanding its European footprint and climate intelligence capabilities.

Collectively, these acquisitions have repositioned Diginex from a sustainability reporting platform into a broader AI-enabled data and intelligence ecosystem serving institutional, corporate and government clients across multiple high-growth regulatory markets.

Strategic Reseller Agreement

In February 2026, Diginex signed a strategic reseller agreement with Resulticks Global Companies Pte Limited (Resulticks), a global provider of AI-driven customer intelligence, data management and omnichannel engagement solutions. The agreement targets up to US$40 million in cumulative revenue over four years from the sale of Diginex's sustainability and RegTech solutions through Resulticks' global enterprise channels. The reseller relationship operates independently of the separately proposed acquisition transaction described below.

Founder Capital Commitment

Alongside the Company's M&A and partnership activity, Diginex Chairman and Founder Miles Pelham has personally injected US$25.4 million of capital into Diginex since IPO at an average price of US$5.65 per share. The investments include US$11.54 million committed in July 2025 at US$5.13 per share, as disclosed in the Company's Form 6-K filed July 28, 2025, and US$13.84 million committed in October 2025 at US$6.16 per share, as disclosed in the Form 6-K filed October 28, 2025.

Update on Proposed Resulticks Acquisition

As previously announced on April 16, 2026, Diginex signed a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Resulticks in an all-share transaction valued at US$1.5 billion. Diginex and Resulticks have agreed to extend the outside date for completion of the proposed transaction to May 31, 2026, as both parties continue to finalize financing arrangements and complete the remaining closing workstreams. The Company reiterates that there can be no assurance that the proposed Resulticks acquisition will ultimately be completed.

Management Commentary

Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex, commented:

"Over the past sixteen months, we have moved with conviction to transform Diginex from a sustainability reporting business into a global AI, data and sustainability platform. We have deployed more than US$100 million on acquisitions that strengthen our capabilities across ESG data, carbon intelligence, supply chain transparency and customer engagement. We have signed a reseller agreement that opens significant new revenue channels through Resulticks' global enterprise relationships. And I have personally committed US$25.4 million of capital alongside public shareholders to back this strategy."

"The proposed Resulticks acquisition represents the next step in that evolution. Regardless of how that specific transaction concludes, we believe the work completed since IPO has substantially strengthened Diginex's long-term positioning and built a strong foundation for continued growth."

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq:DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports multiple global frameworks, including GRI, SASB, and TCFD. Clients benefit from end-to-end support ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and ESG Ratings Support Services.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.diginex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "could," or similar expressions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contacts

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global

SOURCE: Diginex Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/diginex-outlines-progress-on-sixteen-month-transformation-into-gl-1167366