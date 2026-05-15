BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Tender Pool Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Tender Pool Update
The Company announced on 30 March 2026 the results of its tender offer (to be undertaken as part of the proposals for the combination of the Company and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc), and pursuant to which 11,147,581 of the Company's Ordinary Shares will be repurchased in aggregate. The Tender Pool of assets in respect of these tendered Shares has been established and is in the process of being realised. As at close of business on 14 May 2026, the composition of the Tender Pool was as follows:
Equities (£)
22,002,472
Cash (£)
141,352,967
Total Value (£)
163,355,439
Tendered Shares held in escrow 11,147,581
Tender Pool NAV per Share 1,465.39p
Contact:
Mr G Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Date: 15 May 2026