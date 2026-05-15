Fraunhofer ISE, in collaboration with Irishi energy company ESB, developed a methodology showing that Ireland is a competitive location for renewable power-to-X and green hydrogen production with costs comparable to Morocco, South Africa, and Brazil, supported by strong wind resources, policy backing, and infrastructure potential.Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has developed a methodology to identify suitable locations in Ireland for renewable energy and large-scale power-to-X production. The study examined several hydrogen-based products, including liquid ...

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