IDLife LLC: IDLife Strengthens Scientific Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Michael Hartman, PhD, as Chair of Scientific & Medical Advisory Board

Appointment Signals Continued Expansion of IDLife's Science, Product Innovation, and Personalized Nutrition Platform

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / IDLife, LLC, a personalized health and wellness company, today announced that Dr. Michael Hartman, PhD, has joined the company as Chair of IDLife's Scientific & Medical Advisory Board.

In this role, Dr. Hartman will advise IDLife's executive leadership team and support the company's continued investment in science-based product development, product education, training, and innovation across its catalog of health, wellness, performance, and personalized nutrition offerings.

Dr. Hartman brings deep experience in exercise physiology, nutrition science, human performance, product research and development, ingredient evaluation, claims substantiation, and science education. He currently serves as a faculty member at the University of Oklahoma, where he lectures in Health and Exercise Science. His published research has addressed topics including exercise physiology, resistance training, muscle performance, supplementation, nutritional ingredients, and human performance.

"IDLife was built on a simple but powerful idea: no two people are exactly alike, so health and nutrition should not be treated as one-size-fits-all," said Mark Bennett, Chief Business & Legal Officer of IDLife. "The supplement industry has too much noise and not enough discipline. Consumers deserve better. Dr. Hartman helps IDLife do what we believe the industry should be doing: ask better questions, evaluate the science, educate clearly, and build products that actually fit the individual. His leadership gives our Scientific & Medical Advisory Board a stronger voice as we continue evolving IDLife from a product company into a personalized wellness platform."

As Chair of the Scientific & Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Hartman will help guide IDLife's scientific review process, support the research and development of new and improved products, assist with education and training for IDLife's field and corporate teams, and provide executive counsel on emerging developments in exercise physiology, nutritional science, biological optimization, and wellness technology.

"What attracted me to IDLife is the company's long-term vision around personalization," said Dr. Hartman. "Very few companies are attempting to combine individualized wellness, practical education, digital assessment tools, and product innovation into a connected platform that can truly scale. IDLife is uniquely positioned to lead in that direction."

Dr. Hartman's appointment comes during a period of accelerated innovation for IDLife, as the company continues expanding its personalized nutrition platform, digital assessment technologies, targeted wellness solutions, and science-driven product portfolio. His leadership further strengthens IDLife's focus on advancing a more education-driven and individualized approach to health and wellness.

"The future of wellness belongs to companies that can combine science, personalization, education, and technology in a way that helps people make more confident and informed decisions about their health," added Laura Brandt, President of IDLife. "Dr. Hartman's leadership helps accelerate that vision as we continue building a platform designed to make personalized wellness more accessible and easier to navigate for consumers."

About Dr. Michael Hartman, PhD

Dr. Michael Hartman is a health, exercise science, and nutrition professional with extensive experience in academic research, product development, scientific education, and human performance. He is a faculty member at the University of Oklahoma in the Department of Health and Exercise Science and has authored or contributed to numerous research publications in exercise physiology, supplementation, muscle performance, and related areas.

About IDLife

IDLife is a personalized health and wellness company focused on combining personalized nutrition, science-backed supplementation, proprietary digital wellness assessments, and targeted lifestyle solutions to help consumers make smarter, more personalized health decisions. IDLife was founded on the principle that no two people are alike and that every person has unique nutritional needs.

For more information, visit www.idlife.com.

Contact Information

IDLife Corporate

ATTN: Mark Bennett

info@idlife.com

972-987-4430

Media

marketing@idlife.com

SOURCE: IDLife LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/idlife-strengthens-scientific-leadership-with-appointment-of-dr.-micha-1166536