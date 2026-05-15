Grey Bull Rescue to Showcase Real-World Rescue Operations and Modern Special Operations Tradecraft at SOF Week 2026

Veteran-led nonprofit to bring frontline operators, mission assets, rescued hostages, and firsthand perspectives from global conflict zones to the world's premier special operations conference.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / As thousands of special operations leaders, defense innovators, and national security experts gather in Tampa for SOF Week 2026, Grey Bull Rescue , the veteran-led nonprofit known for its international, high-stakes operations, will bring firsthand experience from some of the world's most dangerous conflict zones directly to the conference floor and working groups looking towards the future of SOF.

The organization will have a significant presence throughout the four-day conference showcasing how modern rescue operations increasingly rely on advanced analytics, intelligence tradecraft, unconventional tactics, non-standard logistics, and real-world operational experience in denied, contested, and semi to non-permissive operating environments. Grey Bull Rescue's recent missions have included operations in Venezuela, Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Mexico, Ukraine, and Russia, among many others, all regions that continue to shape conversations throughout the global special operations and national security communities.

"Modern conflict doesn't look the way most people think it does anymore," said Bryan Stern, CEO and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue and a U.S. Special Operations Intelligence veteran. "Today, we are dealing with true peer adversaries who are as capable as we are in some areas, including in defended and denied environments, high-CI threat operating areas, effective information warfare, and weaponization of media and social media. Operations unfold in real time across social media and commercial global intelligence networks. Grey Bull Rescue is actively operating, and succeeding, in those exact environments today. From Venezuela and across South America, throughout the Middle East including Israel and Iran, and into Ukraine, Russia, and Eastern Europe, we just completed our 809th mission. The lessons learned by Grey Bull, including integrating proven SOF methodologies, commercial data and technology, "old school" tradecraft, small unit tactics, and risk acceptance planning and leadership, are directly relevant to the future of special operations, intelligence, and operations in these complex environments from rescue missions to direct action. SOF Week is where those conversations belong and happen every year. We are honored to be included and welcomed to the table by our military and government colleagues."

Throughout the conference, attendees and media will have the opportunity to meet Stern, Grey Bull Rescue operators and intelligence analysts, returning directly from recent overseas missions. Also on hand will be evacuees and hostages that Grey Bull has rescued, as well as mission assets connected to the organization's real-world work overseas. Grey Bull Rescue's presence at SOF Week will include indoor and outdoor exhibits featuring tactical vehicles, operational displays, custom motorcycles, and "MOBY," the organization's repurposed Naval Special Warfare High-Speed Assault Craft (HSAC). The organization is also expecting appearances from notable members of the veteran and rescue community.

In addition to mission displays and operational assets, Grey Bull Rescue will host a special raffle giveaway featuring a framed flag, carried on the mission, and signed photograph connected to Operation: GOLDEN DYNAMITE, the organization's high-profile mission which successfully extracted Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from the Maduro regime just over two weeks before the daring special operations raid to capture Maduro himself. The operation, which drew international attention, involved complex intelligence coordination, deliberate military deception, denied-area movement, and rapidly evolving security conditions as Grey Bull Rescue worked to extract one of the world's most high-profile political figures to safety. The operation was a combined ground-maritime-air operation, with almost no notice, showcasing the expertise of Grey Bull Rescue on the world stage.

WHO: Grey Bull Rescue, the veteran-led nonprofit specializing in high-risk rescue and evacuation operations in denied and non-permissive environments worldwide

WHAT: SOF Week 2026 with mission assets, tactical displays, operators returning from overseas conflict zones, and interviews available with founder Bryan Stern on global security threats, hostage rescue operations, intelligence tradecraft, and modern special operations

WHEN: Monday, May 18 - Thursday, May 21, 2026

WHERE: Tampa Convention Center

Grey Bull Rescue Indoor Booth Co-Located with mission partner Endurion: #2811

Grey Bull Rescue Outdoor Booth: #4332 near the Sail Pavilion entrance

"MOBY" HSAC display: Docked outside the Waterside Marriott across from the convention center

Grey Bull will be hosted by mission partner Endurion and will also be recognized during a special event hosted by ManTech and mission partners to honor the work of Grey Bull Rescue and the Joint Special Operations Association (JSOA). The event will feature Hawaiian-inspired cuisine, craft cocktails, and networking.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Yacht Starship 1

Docked at the Tampa Convention Center Marina

333 S. Franklin St.

Tampa, FL 33602

ABOUT SOF WEEK: Hosted annually in Tampa, SOF Week is the world's premier gatherings for the international special operations community, bringing together military leaders, defense industry innovators, government officials, and national security experts from across the globe to discuss the future of special operations, emerging threats, technology, and modern warfare.

To learn more about Grey Bull Rescue and its work operating in conflict zones and disaster areas worldwide, visit GreyBullRescue.org .

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About Grey Bull Rescue:

Founded by Bryan Stern, Grey Bull Rescue is a veteran-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit rescue organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The organization specializes in operating within "The Grey Space"-conflict zones and disaster areas where the U.S. Government may not be able to operate. Grey Bull Rescue has conducted daring rescues of Americans and allies from hostile regions including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Russia, Sudan, Haiti, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Jamaica, Venezuela and Mexico, including American hostages and victims of war crimes. The team also leads domestic response missions to natural disasters, such as the 2023 Maui wildfires, Los Angeles wildfires, and Hurricanes Ian, Idalia, Helene, Milton and Melissa. To date, the Grey Bull Rescue team has completed more than 800 rescue missions and saved the lives of over 8,700 men, women, children, and babies and even some pets.

Media Contact: Jennifer Vickery

Tel: 813.865.3093

Email: jvickery@nspublicrelations.com

pr@greybullrescue.org

SOURCE: Grey Bull Rescue

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grey-bull-rescue-to-showcase-real-world-rescue-operations-and-mo-1167367