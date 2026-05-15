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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 15:50 Uhr
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IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp Reports its First Quarter 2026 Results, the Strongest Quarter Ever

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) a developer and manufacturer of innovative field detection and forensic solutions for narcotics identification and homeland security applications, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Company reported substantial year-over-year growth across key financial metrics, reflecting increasing global demand for rapid field detection technologies, expansion of governmental supply programs, and continued strengthening of its operational platform.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Revenues for the first quarter of 2026 increased dramatically to $520,983 compared to revenues of $174,799 in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased significantly to $260,913 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to gross profit of $46,254 in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Operating profit is $96,313 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to ($91,947) in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net profit for the first quarter of 2026 was $29,860 compared to net profit of ($61,585) in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Cash and cash equivalents are $310,689 for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $379,418 for the first quarter of 2025.

Management believes the results reflect the continued strengthening of IDenta's position within the homeland security, law enforcement, forensic, and public safety sectors worldwide.

The Company continues to supply its proprietary drug identification and forensic solutions to governmental agencies, law enforcement organizations, distributors, and international partners across multiple territories. Several long-term governmental supply programs continued to contribute to the Company's revenue growth during the quarter.

IDenta also continues to advance its strategic focus on:

  • Expanding international distribution channels,
  • Increasing penetration into governmental and institutional markets,
  • Developing next-generation forensic and field-testing technologies,
  • Expanding applications for rapid detection solutions in both security and civilian markets.

Management further noted that growing global concerns related to narcotics trafficking, synthetic drugs, public safety, and homeland security continue to create meaningful long-term opportunities for advanced field detection technologies.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, stated: "We are very encouraged by the strong start to 2026. The significant increase in revenues, improvement in profitability, and continued expansion of our international activities reflect the growing recognition of IDenta's technologies and solutions in global markets. We believe the Company is well-positioned for continued growth as governments and security organizations increasingly seek fast, reliable, and cost-effective field detection capabilities."

The Company remains focused on strengthening shareholder value, expanding strategic partnerships, and pursuing additional growth opportunities in the global homeland security and forensic technology markets.

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp is a global provider of rapid field detection kits designed to identify illicit drugs, explosives, and forensic substances in real time. The Company's patented technologies are trusted by law enforcement, military, and security agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit at www.identa-corp.com and www.touch-know.com or follow us on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, expansion, and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact Information:
Public Relations
Tel: (240) 545-6646
E: [email protected]

SOURCE IDenta Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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