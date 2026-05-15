Purecore Metals Inc. Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Symbol "PURE"

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Common shares to begin trading on May 15, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) ("Purecore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and will commence trading under the ticker symbol "PURE" on May 15, 2026. The listing follows the Company's completion of its final prospectus and conversion of previously issued special warrants into freely tradeable common shares.

Highlights

Common shares begin trading on the CSE under the symbol "PURE" on May 15, 2026

Purecore is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors

Initial land position established in British Columbia, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions

Listing provides a public platform to advance an acquisition and exploration-driven growth strategy





Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Purecore, commented: "This listing marks an important milestone for our company and the beginning of an exciting new phase of growth. Our objective is to build a premier exploration company focused on strategic materials that are increasingly essential to global infrastructure, electrification, advanced technologies, and supply security. As a public company, we believe we are well positioned to increase our visibility, broaden our shareholder base, and create meaningful long-term value as we advance our corporate and exploration strategy."

The Purecore Strategy

Purecore is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

The Company's approach is to identify and advance properties in premier jurisdictions where the geological setting, infrastructure, and regulatory environment create the conditions for efficient, responsible exploration.

A Critical Moment for Critical Minerals

The global demand for critical minerals continues to increase. Electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure, clean energy systems, and defense modernization are collectively driving structural demand for materials that current supply chains are struggling to meet.

Purecore's listing comes at a moment when junior exploration companies with the right assets, the right jurisdictions, and the right teams are uniquely positioned to capture the attention of a market searching for credible new supply.

Listing Mechanics

The listing has been completed by way of prospectus qualification of common shares underlying previously issued special warrants, which have been automatically exercised without further payment by holders. No additional proceeds were raised pursuant to the prospectus. Upon listing, the Company has 13,605,047 common shares issued and outstanding (post automatic exercise of the 2,296,800 special warrants).

The prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com. Access to the prospectus, and any amendment thereto, is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. An electronic or paper copy of the final prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from the Company at investors@purecoremetals.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

Issuance of RSUs and Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 700,000 stock options (the "Options") and 1,500,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors, management, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The Options are exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share, vest in full four months from the date of grant, and expire three years from the date of grant. The RSUs vest in full four months from the date of grant.

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.purecoremetals.com, contact the Company by email at investors@purecoremetals.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated date for the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE; the Company's intention to build a critical minerals portfolio; the Company's intention to advance an acquisition and exploration-driven growth strategy; the Company's goal to become a premier explorer of strategic materials; planned exploration and acquisition activity; anticipated timelines; and business objectives. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.