Kolter Homes Celebrates Clubhouse Groundbreaking at Cresswind at Lake Harris in Tavares, Florida

Milestone event highlights the future of amenity-rich 55+ living in Kolter Homes' gated lakefront community

TAVARES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Kolter Homes recently celebrated the successful groundbreaking of the future Club Cresswind at its lakefront community, Cresswind at Lake Harris, marking a major milestone in the community's continued growth and evolution.

Set along the scenic shores of Lake Harris in Tavares, known as "America's Seaplane City", the community welcomed homeowners, prospective buyers, and local guests to commemorate the exciting next chapter for the community. Cresswind at Lake Harris continues to attract homebuyers seeking new homes in Central Florida with lake access, modern amenities, and a connected lifestyle.

A Milestone Moment for Community Living

The groundbreaking event highlighted the strong momentum and enthusiasm surrounding Cresswind at Lake Harris, with attendees gathering to celebrate the future vision for Club Cresswind and the lifestyle it will bring to residents. Guests had the opportunity to explore the community, tour model homes, and learn more about the homes and amenities planned for the future.

The new Club Cresswind is planned as the centerpiece of daily life within the gated community, offering spaces designed to bring neighbors together while supporting wellness, recreation, and a resort lifestyle. The event also provided attendees with an exciting preview of how the future clubhouse will further elevate the lifestyle experience at Lake Harris.

"This groundbreaking ceremony represents an exciting step forward for our community and everything it's becoming," said Emily Vaughn, Community Director at Cresswind at Lake Harris. "Club Cresswind is designed to be the heart of daily life here, a place where neighbors can connect, stay active, and truly enjoy the lifestyle that makes this community so special. It was wonderful to celebrate this milestone alongside homeowners, future residents, and guests from across the area."

Designed for Connection, Fitness, and Fun

Plans for Club Cresswind at Lake Harris reflect the brand's approach to lifestyle-focused living. The resident-only clubhouse is expected to feature a Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM, along with dedicated event and game rooms, and studio, and a variety of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

Outdoor amenities will include pickleball and tennis courts, a resort-style pool, and an event lawn designed for community programming. A boat dock with slips will further connect residents to the lakefront setting, offering direct access to one of Central Florida's most desirable recreational waterways.

These planned amenities are designed to support an active and social environment, aligning with growing demand for 55+ communities in Florida that emphasize wellness, recreation, and connection.

New Homes Designed for Today's Buyers

Cresswind at Lake Harris offers 12 buildable floorplans ranging from two to five bedrooms, with two- to four-car garage options. New homes are priced from the $300s, providing a range of attainable options for buyers seeking new construction homes in Tavares, Florida.

Prospective homeowners can tour nine professionally decorated model homes on-site, showcasing a variety of layouts and design possibilities. For those looking to move sooner, a selection of move-in ready homes is also available. These residences feature professionally curated finishes and all-inclusive pricing, allowing buyers to enjoy a streamlined purchase process and faster move-in timeline.

A Lakefront Location in Central Florida

Located near downtown Tavares on the shores of Lake Dora, residents enjoy convenient access to waterfront dining, outdoor recreation, and local events. The surrounding area offers a blend of small-town charm and everyday convenience, making it an appealing destination for those searching for homes for sale in Lake County, Florida.

With its combination of lakefront setting, thoughtfully designed homes, and future-forward amenities, Cresswind at Lake Harris continues to stand out among new home communities in Central Florida.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-celebrates-clubhouse-groundbreaking-at-cresswind-at-lake-harris-in-tavares-1159416