Glidewell TV Celebrates One Year of On-Demand Dental Education

Continued Content Expansion Strengthens Streaming Service Dedicated to Dental Education and Practice Growth

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Glidewell, America's foremost dental laboratory and longtime provider of world-class continuing education solutions, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Glidewell TV, reflecting on the significant growth and looking ahead to an expanded slate of original programming as the free streaming service enters its second year.

Positioned as the "Netflix of dentistry," Glidewell TV was launched to give dental professionals access to practical, high-quality education that fits a clinical schedule. Built on 56 years of clinical expertise, Glidewell TV has grown to 19 dedicated channels in its first year. Available across mobile, desktop, and smart TV platforms, the network delivers clinical education, leadership growth, practice management, and patient-facing programming to viewers on demand.

"Glidewell TV is a natural extension of our commitment to supporting dentists at every stage of their careers," said Rob Brenneise, chief growth officer. "It's not just a content platform, but a practical tool to help dentists work smarter, treat patients better, and build their practice. One year in, we're just getting started."

Every piece of content is grounded in Glidewell's technical expertise and deep clinical knowledge, the same foundation behind millions of restorations, decades of material innovation, and some of the most widely used dental technologies in the country.

That expertise is translated into accessible, practical programming that helps dentists bridge the gap between where dentistry is today and where it's heading. Glidewell TV brings together continuing education courses, clinical walkthroughs, and human-interest stories alongside curated content from respected industry voices, including The Dentalpreneur Podcast, The Mediocre Dentist, and Coffee Break with Coachman.

Glidewell TV's new series:

"Dental Tech Now" - Industry leaders break down the technologies actually reshaping dentistry, separating what matters from the noise.

"Guiding Leaders" - Personal stories of resilience and transformation. "Guiding Leaders: The Journey" will document the 2026 cohort as they build leadership and business skills through Glidewell's program.

"Clinical 360" - A step-by-step look at modern dentistry in practice, with Glidewell clinicians and guest experts.

"Clinical Tips" - Short, focused videos on individual steps in digital workflows - easy to watch, easy to apply.

Visit glidewelltv.com to learn more about accessing Glidewell TV for free on your favorite streaming platforms, including iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Google TV, Fire TV and Windows computers.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-tv-celebrates-one-year-of-on-demand-dental-education-1166192