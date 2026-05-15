Regulatory News:

Titan SA (Euronext Brussels, Paris and Euronext Athens, TITC) announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on 8 May 2026, approved all items on the agenda, including:

the distribution of a gross dividend of €1.10 per share. Ex-dividend date: 1 July 2026 Record date: 2 July 2026 Payment date: 7 July 2026

the renewal and appointment of members of the Board of Directors for a term of one year, as follows: Dimitri Papalexopoulos, Non-executive Director; Andreas Artemis, Independent Director; Marcel Cobuz, Executive Director; Michael Colakides, Executive Director; Harry David, Independent Director; Lyn Grobler, Independent Director; Paula Hadjisotiriou, Independent Director; Leonidas Kanellopoulos, Executive Director; Stella Kyriakides, Independent Director; Stavros Pantzaris, Independent Director; Alexandra Papalexopoulou, Executive Director; and Dimitris Tsitsiragos, Independent Director.



Details of the voting results are available on the Company's website.

https://ir.titanmaterials.com/en/shareholder-center/annual-general-meetings

About Titan Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. The Group's commitment to responsible growth is reflected in its net-zero ambition for 2050, its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and on Euronext Athens, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260515403518/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257