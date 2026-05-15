QR TIGER: Trust, Not Technology, Now Drives QR Code Scanning Behavior, Survey Finds

New data exposes the trust gap costing businesses scans, conversions, and customer relationships-and what it takes to close it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Key takeaways:

Trust determines the scan : 53% of users won't scan QR codes from sources they don't recognize, making where and how you place your code just as important as the code itself.

Poor execution is costing businesses results : nearly 4 in 10 users fail to complete a scan due to device incompatibility, bad placement, or substandard post-scan experiences.

High-value use cases are transactional : restaurant menus (55%), payments (44%), and product information (40%) top the list. Businesses that anchor QR codes to clear, immediate value see the strongest engagement.

Controlled environments outperform open ones : scan rates in stores (65%) and restaurants (59%) far outperform those on social media (16%) and public transport (12%), signaling that channel strategy directly impacts ROI.

Post-scan UX is where trust dies : slow pages (24%) and unoptimized mobile pages (11%) erode the very confidence that prompted the scan-a fixable infrastructure problem with direct impact on conversion rates.

Users are becoming more selective, not less active: 24% scan less often than before-not because they've lost interest, but because their standards are higher. Brands that fail to meet those standards are being filtered out.

Users are Scanning More Carefully

QR codes are embedded in everyday transactions, from retail packaging to essential services. And according to QR TIGER's latest industry report , 24% of users scan less frequently despite 70% of users scanning QR codes on a daily basis, sending a signal-not of declining relevance, but of rising standards. They are becoming more selective, scanning with greater intention and discernment, avoiding those that raise red flags.

But frequency alone doesn't tell the full story. The bigger shift is how people are scanning. Users have grown more cautious. Before they point their camera at a code, they're asking-consciously or not-"Do I trust this?" If not, they simply move on.

For businesses, that means one thing: the QR code experience needs to earn the scan, not just ask for it.

Why Users Don't Scan-and What It Costs You

The survey's findings make the trust dynamic concrete. More than half of respondents (53%) avoid scanning QR codes sent via email or text messages. Nearly as many avoid codes in unfamiliar public spaces-47% skip them in public bathrooms, and 46% ignore them on random flyers or posters.

The pattern is consistent: the more open, anonymous, or easily manipulated the environment, the greater the user's skepticism.

This hesitation is not a reaction to the technology itself. It is a response to context, source, and perceived safety. As Paul Keener, Field Chief Information Security Officer at Guidepoint Security, notes, "It's very difficult for someone to look at a QR code and say that's not legitimate." That means it falls on the business to provide the trust signals-through branding, placement, and context-that the code itself can't communicate.

Each unscanned QR code represents a lost potential interaction, whether a purchase, a sign-up, or an engagement.

The QR Codes That Work (and Why)

The top-performing use cases share one thing in common: users know immediately what they'll get and why it's useful to them.

Restaurant menus (55%), payments (44%), and product information (40%) lead the pack because they offer a clear, low-friction path to something the user already wants.

App downloads (38%) and Wi-Fi access (34%) also perform well because the rewards are obvious and practical. Discounts and promotions (29%), even check-ins (24%), and parcel tracking (24%) round out the solid performers-use cases where the value is clear and immediate.

At the bottom are digital business cards (16%), educational content (13%), and augmented reality experiences (9.6%). These aren't failing because of the technology. They're failing because the reason to scan hasn't been communicated clearly enough. For businesses investing in these areas, the fix isn't technical; it's making the value obvious upfront.

Where You Place Your QR Code Changes Everything

Where the code appears has a direct impact on whether it gets scanned.

In stores and on products, 65% of users scan. In restaurants, 59% do. These are familiar, trusted settings where scanning feels natural and low-risk.

Move to less controlled environments and performance drops: event venues (32%), TV screens and ads (29%), websites (22%), social media (16%), and public transport (12%). The less familiar or branded the environment, the less likely users are to engage.

For businesses planning campaigns, this isn't just interesting data; it's a practical guide to where your QR code budget will actually perform.

The Hidden Problem: Bad Execution After the Scan

Even a trusted, well-placed QR code can fail at the execution stage. Many businesses focus entirely on getting the scan. The data shows that what happens next matters just as much.

Nearly 4 in 10 users run into problems before they even complete a scan-most commonly due to device incompatibility or insufficient quality (39%) or poor code placement (25%). These are fixable problems that are quietly killing conversion rates.

Post-scan, the issues continue: 24% of users encounter slow loading times, and 11% land on poorly optimized mobile pages. At that point, the scan has happened, but the business outcome hasn't.

A bad post-scan experience doesn't just lose the immediate conversion. It damages the user's confidence in your brand, making them less likely to scan next time.

What Businesses Should Do Differently

Brands with stronger QR code performance tend to integrate them into the customer experience rather than as an afterthought stuck on a poster.

The report highlights three points in the user journey:

Before the scan : Make it obvious who you are and what the user will get. Clear branding, a short descriptor ("Scan for today's menu" or "Scan to redeem your discount"), and placement in a familiar context all build the trust that gets the tap.

The scan itself : Test your codes across different devices, make sure they're sized and positioned correctly, and don't assume your customers have the latest smartphone. Basic quality checks here prevent a significant chunk of lost scans.

After the scan: The landing experience needs to be fast, mobile-friendly, and immediately useful. This is where the value promise gets kept or broken.

As Yoesoep Edhie Rachmad, founder of the Education Training Centre, says in a study on seller and consumer behavior, "aligning marketing strategies with the evolving needs and expectations of consumers enables companies to enhance engagement, foster trust, and build long-term loyalty." In QR code terms, that means designing every stage of the experience, not just the code itself.

The data suggests that in a maturing QR code landscape, doubt is not passive. It is a decision. "Businesses that invest in trust-building infrastructure, contextual relevance, and seamless post-scan experiences will capture the engagements that skepticism is currently redirecting elsewhere," said Benjamin Claeys, CEO of QR TIGER .

Closing the maturity gap depends on a reliable QR code infrastructure that includes analytics and offline-to-online connections functionality, allowing businesses to track performance and refine strategies over time.

The Bottom Line

QR code adoption is no longer the challenge. Performance is.

Users are active, but they're more rational and selective. They'll scan when they trust the source, understand the value, and know the experience on the other side will be worth their time. When any of those conditions are missing, they won't.

The businesses seeing the strongest results from QR codes aren't using better technology; they're building better trust. That means the branding, right context, placement, and a post-scan experience that delivers on its promise every time.

Contact:

Edrian Ostulano

Email: edrian@qrtiger.me

Phone+639273404704

SOURCE: QR TIGER

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trust-not-technology-now-drives-qr-code-scanning-behavior-survey-1167369