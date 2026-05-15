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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 17:58 Uhr
162 Leser
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AutoFull Joins ESL Pro Tour as Official Gaming Chair Partner Across 2026-2027

AutoFull becomes official gaming chair partner of the ESL Pro Tour (2026-2027)

BERLIN, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoFull has joined the ESL Pro Tour as the Official Chair Partner of the ESL Pro Tour for Counter-Strike 2 across the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Through the agreement, AutoFull will serve as the primary chair provider for competition stages and practice areas at selected ESL Pro Tour events.

The partnership includes major ESL Pro Tour properties such as Intel Extreme Masters, ESL Pro League, and ESL Challenger League.

Two AutoFull ergonomic gaming chairs, the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 Shiatsu and the M6 Ultra 2.0, will be used throughout the tournaments and during playersdaily training sessions.

These chairs are designed for long sitting periods, offering support features intended to help users maintain comfort and focus during high-intensity gaming sessions. Key features include built-in lumbar massage, 6-Way AdaptTech Dynamic Lumbar Support, active cooling and heating, and leg vibration massage designed to support blood circulation and help reduce numbness caused by prolonged sitting.

The chair also includes an ergonomic structure tailored for extended sessions, addressing a key need for competitive players who spend significant time in practice rooms, tournament areas, and high-pressure match settings.

AutoFull ergonomic gaming chair

As esports continues to grow, equipment that supports posture, comfort, and consistency is becoming part of the broader performance environment for players and teams.

"We are incredibly proud to join forces with ESL FACEIT Group for the 2026 and 2027 seasons," said Anna DING, Founder of AutoFull. "Counter-Strike demands the highest level of focus and physical endurance."

AutoFulls presence across ESL Pro Tour and Intel Extreme Masters events is expected to support both established professionals and rising players competing through the wider ESL ecosystem. Fans and partners can expect to see AutoFull chairs integrated into event environments during the 2026-2027 tournament seasons.

About AutoFull

Founded in 2014, AutoFull is a leading esports brand specializing in high-performance gaming equipment, including esports chairs, desks, and immersive setups.

With a presence in nearly 2,000 tournaments and hundreds of teams worldwide, AutoFull delivers professional-grade gaming experiences for players and esports communities. The company continues to inspire a culture of passion, fearlessness, and joy through gaming-focused design and innovation.

Company: AutoFull

Contact Person: Heikong

Email: heikong@autofull.com

Website: https://www.autofull.eu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45abb32f-01d1-4560-a4f8-ba5ad5e55d56

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6ece558-8c13-43f2-92ea-a71f32d17596


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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