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ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys' Michael Hall III, Kate Hockin and David Pagel Named Attorneys of the Year by Minnesota Lawyer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Attorneys Michael Hall III, Kate Hockin, and David Pagel of Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys have been named Attorneys of the Year by Minnesota Lawyer, a recognition honoring legal professionals who have made a significant impact through their work in the courtroom and contributions to the legal profession.

The recognition highlights the attorneys' work in Jane Doe v. Thomas Incantalupo, a civil case involving sexual abuse by a former figure skating coach. In the case, a Hennepin County jury awarded the plaintiff $12.5 million in damages, including compensation for emotional harm and punitive damages intended to hold the defendant accountable.

According to trial testimony and reports, the abuse began when the victim was 14 years old and continued for approximately two years, often during trips for training and competitions. The verdict stands among notable personal injury verdicts in Minnesota.

Minnesota Lawyer presents the Attorneys of the Year award annually to lawyers whose work has had a meaningful impact on the legal community through major case results, precedent-setting litigation or exceptional advocacy.

Hall III, Hockin, and Pagel worked together to guide the case from investigation through trial, bringing extensive litigation experience and strategic advocacy to the matter.

Michael Hall III is a Minneapolis-based trial lawyer who has represented hundreds of injury victims across Minnesota and handled complex cases involving catastrophic injuries, sexual abuse, product liability, and wrongful death.

Kate Hockin joined Hall Law in 2019 after clerking for the Honorable Cynthia L. McCollum in Dakota County District Court. She earned her Juris Doctor cum laude from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and is a member of the Minnesota Association of Justice.

David Pagel joined Hall Law in 2021 after clerking for the Honorable Tracy L. Perzel in Dakota County District Court. He graduated magna cum laude from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and serves on the Military & Veterans Affairs Council of the Minnesota State Bar Association.

Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, based in Minneapolis, represents injury victims throughout Minnesota. The firm brings more than 80 years of combined legal experience and has recovered over $90 million for clients.

For more information about Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys or to schedule a consultation, contact the firm today to speak with a Minneapolis personal injury lawyer.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys

  • Address: 825 Nicollet Mall #615

  • City: Minneapolis

  • State: Minnesota

  • Zip: 55402

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (800) 292-1979

  • Website: https://www.hallinjurylaw.com/about/

SOURCE: Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hall-law-personal-injury-attorneys-michael-hall-iii-kate-hockin-1167275

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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