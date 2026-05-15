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WKN: A0LFJA | ISIN: FI0009012793 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
15.05.26 | 19:18
0,169 Euro
-2,17 % -0,004
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
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WETTERI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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0,1650,17319:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 17:15 Uhr
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Wetteri Oyj: Sports Car Center Airport Helsinki's maintenance service business has been transferred to Wetteri in a business transaction completed on 15 May 2026

Wetteri Plc
Investor news
15 May 2026 at 6:15 p.m.

Sports Car Center Airport Helsinki's maintenance service business has been transferred to Wetteri in a business transaction completed on 15 May 2026

On 9 April 2026, Wetteri announced the acquisition of the maintenance service business of Sports Car Center Airport Helsinki from Oy Sports Car Center Ab through a business transaction. The deal included maintenance and repair services for Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Jaguar, Renault, Dacia and Polestar. In addition, the parties agreed to rent the Sports Car Center Airport Helsinki car sales business premises to Wetteri. The target's car sales business and car inventory were not included in the transaction.

All conditions for the completion of the transaction have been fulfilled, and the aftersales business has been transferred to Wetteri today, 15 May 2026.

The site will begin operations under the name Wetteri Airport during week 21. Maintenance services will open on 20 May 2026 and car sales on 19 May 2026.

The arrangement is part of Wetteri's "Ohittamaton" strategy published in November 2025, which aims, among other things, to drive profitable growth in brand-based operations, double used car sales, and expand the company's network of locations in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

WETTERI PLC

Pietu Parikka
CEO

Further information:

Pietu Parikka, CEO
tel. +358 50 344 2886
pietu.parikka@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Communications
tel. +358 50 336 9785
viestinta@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car market. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs approximately 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire car driving cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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