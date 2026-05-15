TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group and NetBrands Corp. Forge a Collaborative Partnership to Expand AI Compute Infrastructure Globally

Agreement to Combine Modular AI Compute, Energy-Integrated Infrastructure, and Revenue-Sharing Model Expected to Be Valued at $25 Million

MIAMI, FL AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG) (the "Company" or "TGI"), a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company, and NetBrands Corp. (OTCID:NBND) have entered into a collaborative partnership to license and commercialize secure, high-density AI compute infrastructure. The companies said the agreement is intended to support the deployment of modular, energy-integrated compute capacity for regulated and data-sensitive environments, with initial focus on strategic project sites in Florida and Kazakhstan.

Under the terms of the arrangement, TGI will deploy its modular compute architecture alongside NetBrands to expand capacity in a capital-efficient manner while preserving financial flexibility. The companies said the transaction is expected to be valued at $25 million, with consideration to be paid in part through licensing fees and the balance to be realized through installations and revenue-sharing arrangements.

The joint platform is designed to address demand for secure, locally controlled AI infrastructure. TGI said the architecture is intended to maintain data residency, improve operational efficiency and enable rapid scaling by aligning compute capacity with on-site energy resources. The companies also cited the industry's shift toward the "Inference Flip," a phase in which demand for real-time AI execution outpaces model training.

Key features of TGI's architecture to be deployed include:

Modular, liquid-cooled 40-foot pods engineered for rapid deployment in under 90 days

Proprietary energy recovery and thermal management systems designed to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Native geofencing, air-gapped security and compliance frameworks tailored for highly regulated environments

Support for the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA) and digital ownership

Through this infrastructure, Real World Assets (RWA) can be tokenized, offering digital ownership via token launches on decentralized exchanges (DEX) and broadening access for global investors and stakeholders. The alliance will initially focus on strategic project sites in Florida and Kazakhstan, using TGI's compliance-oriented framework designed for highly regulated environments.

"In an effort to expand our global business development efforts and find strategic partners, both vendors and clients, NetBrands Corp is one of the first strategic partners in moving our new data center and solution initiative forward," said Daniel Brody (MBA), COO and CIO of TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with NetBrands to deploy our energy-integrated solutions and modular architecture on a global scale. By combining our advanced AI infrastructure capabilities with NetBrands' strategic market presence, we are positioned to deliver operational efficiency and scalability in the sovereign AI and digital asset economy."

Paul Adler, CEO of NetBrands Corp., added: "This partnership with TGI marks a significant step in our evolution toward technology-driven growth. By combining modular AI infrastructure with sustainable energy integration and tokenization capabilities, we are creating new value streams while positioning NetBrands at the forefront of the sovereign AI and digital asset economy."

The collaboration enhances the global expansion strategies of both organizations, positioning TGI and NetBrands to capture emerging opportunities in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.

For more information on TGI Solar Power Group, Inc., please visit www.tgipower.com.

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG) is a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company. TGI is dedicated to developing sovereign infrastructure, high-density compute facilities and autonomous execution platforms that support global economic resilience.

About NetBrands Corp.

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp. (OTCID:NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries. The company is rapidly expanding its industrial-scale crypto mining operations by procuring next-generation mining equipment and seeks M&A and JV opportunities in the blockchain sector, particularly in the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment. For more information, please visit www.nbndcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe," or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary

TGI Media Contact

info@tgipower.com

www.tgipower.com

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-power-group-and-netbrands-corp.-forge-a-collaborative-partnership-to-e-1167383