THE FASHION SHOWS LLC: Miami Fashion Week Announces the Inaugural Virtual Fashion Awards Gala at Queen Miami Beach on May 21, 2026

An exclusive gala celebrating the future of fashion through technology, creativity, and innovation, with AI-powered virtual runway premieres, awards recognition, and global digital reach.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) announces the inaugural Virtual Fashion Awards, an exclusive in-person gala taking place May 21, 2026, at Queen Miami Beach. The event will bring together global fashion leaders, designers, and innovators for an evening dedicated to creativity, technology, and the evolving future of fashion. Featuring produced and in-development collections, the showcase will highlight the fusion of emerging technologies with traditional craftsmanship, enhanced through a live model showcase of the collections for an immersive guest experience.

"At Miami Fashion Week, we remain deeply committed to our traditional runway platform while also building new tools that empower and support designers to grow, adapt, and lead in this new era of fashion. In today's challenging landscape for the fashion industry, it is essential to create new pathways for designers to thrive," said Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week.

Presented by Miami Fashion Week, the Virtual Fashion Awards expands this vision into an innovative platform that merges the exclusivity of a live gala with the global reach of digital storytelling, The evening will feature a curated selection of designers presenting AI-powered virtual runway shows produced by The Fashion Shows, culminating in an awards ceremony recognizing innovation in fashion and creative direction.

"At the same time, these AI-powered formats are not a replacement for our flagship physical event, to take place this upcoming October 13-17, 2026, but rather a complementary tool-one that expands opportunities to create content, present collections, and amplify brands on a global scale," continued Fernandez-Velasco.

This year's participating designers include Ana+Maria, Beatriz de la Cámara, Brooke Wilder, Bymervedundar, Danfive by Daniela Ospina, Fiore, Giannina Azar, Jacqueline Then, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, Jonathan Hayden, Rene by RR, Seta Apparel, Shantall Lacayo, Vero Diaz, Yas Gonzalez, and Yenny Bastida, among others. Each designer will debut a distinct AI-powered virtual fashion presentation, showcasing their collections within immersive virtual environments that expand the possibilities of traditional runway presentation. As a special finale, the Miami Fashion Institute will unveil a capsule collection commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, adding a commemorative and forward-looking dimension to the program.

The shows will premiere live at Queen Miami Beach and simultaneously stream on Miami Fashion Week's website, beginning at 8:00 PM, extending access to a global digital audience. Beyond the presentations, the Virtual Fashion Awards serves as a platform for career development and industry recognition.

The evening's top honor, Best Virtual Fashion Show, awards one designer a runway slot at Miami Fashion Week (October 2026), along with mentorship, editorial coverage in MIAFW's annual magazine, brand amplification, participation in The Fitting Room (MIAFW's curated retail pop-up) and curated industry introductions. Additional awards include Best Brand Narrative and Best Creative Direction, with each recipient receiving a feature on the MIAFW website, social media amplification, and inclusion in The Fitting Room pop-up in October.

Fernandez-Velasco added, "Our mission has always been to honor REAL COLLECTIONS and the creative vision of designers while leveraging technology to expand storytelling, visibility, and opportunity worldwide. The Virtual Fashion Awards represent the launch of a new GLOBAL technology platform designed to empower a broader generation of designers and further establish Miami Fashion Week as a leader at the intersection of fashion, innovation, and AI."

This direction is part of a broader Miami Fashion Week vision that connects its digital expansion with its established October edition, taking place October 13 through October 17, 2026, when global designers, cultural leaders, and industry innovators will gather in Miami for a full week of runway shows, experiences, and programming. Together, Miami Fashion Week's physical and digital platforms reinforce a unified mission: to shape the future of fashion by expanding access, elevating creativity, and creating meaningful opportunity across the industry at a global level.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-fashion-awards-gala-2026-tickets-1988357439627

About Miami Fashion Week

Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW), is officially recognized by the CFDA's Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan. Rooted in fashion, art, sustainability, and innovation, MIAFW bridges continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, international powerhouses, and Miami's own creative talent. Attracting global media, celebrities, and industry leaders, MIAFW offers a vibrant platform that is inclusive, sustainable, and unforgettable. For more information about MIAFW 2026, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com and follow @miamifashionweek.

About Queen Miami Beach

Located within the storied Paris Theater, Queen Miami Beach stands as a beacon of elegance and extravagance, where timeless design, rich history, and culinary artistry come together to deliver an unparalleled dining experience. Having originated in 1945, the Paris Theater has witnessed the evolution of eras, from the Rat Pack's golden era of the 1950s to the hedonistic nights of the 1990s. Now, with Queen's arrival, this iconic venue has been reimagined for a new generation, preserving its legacy while embracing contemporary sophistication. At the heart of Queen is its modern Japanese-style grill, a culinary marvel that pays homage to the theater's illustrious past. The experience is elevated by an immersive atmosphere, where theatrical elements meet five-star dining, showcasing Japanese culinary traditions with a fresh, inventive approach. The meticulously curated menu features a range of dishes from delicate raw and marinated plates to grand seafood towers and sushi platters, eventually leading to robust main courses. Highlighting the best of both worlds, a top-tier butcher's program includes premium cuts of American and Japanese Wagyu alongside Prime Grass-fed beef, perfectly complementing the finest sushi offerings sourced from Japan and beyond. Queen Miami beach is located at 550 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information visit queenmiamibeach.com or follow them at @queenmiamibeach.

MEDIA CONTACT:

LORA PR

Laura Neroulias

laura@lorapr.com

SOURCE: THE FASHION SHOWS LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/miami-fashion-week-announces-the-inaugural-virtual-fashion-awards-1167371