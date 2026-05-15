Sweet James Launches $2,500 Scholarship Focused on Preventing Dangerous Driving

The new scholarship invites college and graduate students to explore the causes of dangerous driving behaviors and propose solutions to improve road safety.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Sweet James has announced the launch of the Safe Roads, Bright Futures Scholarship, a new academic scholarship that will award $2,500 to a student pursuing higher education at an accredited college, university, trade school, or graduate program in the United States. The scholarship invites students to examine the causes of dangerous driving behaviors and propose research-backed strategies to improve roadway safety. Applications will be accepted through October 15, 2026.

Applicants must submit a 750 to 1,000-word essay exploring the social, psychological, and legal factors that contribute to distracted, impaired, or reckless driving. Essays should draw upon academic research, traffic safety studies, public policy analysis, or behavioral science to demonstrate how targeted prevention strategies could help reduce roadway injuries and fatalities.

Motor vehicle crashes remain a significant public safety issue across the country, and many collisions are linked to preventable behaviors such as distracted or impaired driving. Through this scholarship initiative, Sweet James aims to encourage students to explore innovative ideas and evidence-based solutions that could help promote safer roadways.

"As attorneys who regularly represent people injured in serious motor vehicle accidents, we see the real-world consequences of dangerous driving behaviors," said a representative of Sweet James. "Through the Safe Roads, Bright Futures Scholarship, we hope to encourage students to research the root causes of these behaviors and share ideas that could contribute to safer roadways in the future."

Students from all areas of study are eligible to apply, though the scholarship may be especially relevant for those pursuing fields such as public policy, public health, behavioral psychology, transportation safety, or law.

The scholarship recipient will be selected following a review process conducted by the firm's scholarship committee. Additional information about eligibility requirements and application guidelines is available on the Sweet James scholarship page .

About Sweet James

Sweet James is a personal injury law firm that represents individuals who have been harmed due to negligence, including those injured in motor vehicle accidents. With offices serving clients across multiple states, the firm focuses on helping injured individuals pursue compensation while advocating for greater awareness around roadway safety and injury prevention. Through initiatives like the Safe Roads, Bright Futures Scholarship, Sweet James seeks to support education and encourage conversations about creating safer communities.

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SOURCE: Sweet James

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sweet-james-launches-2-500-scholarship-focused-on-preventing-dan-1150590