Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier gerade der nächste AI-Infrastruktur-Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 19:38 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sweet James Launches $2,500 Scholarship Focused on Preventing Dangerous Driving

The new scholarship invites college and graduate students to explore the causes of dangerous driving behaviors and propose solutions to improve road safety.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Sweet James has announced the launch of the Safe Roads, Bright Futures Scholarship, a new academic scholarship that will award $2,500 to a student pursuing higher education at an accredited college, university, trade school, or graduate program in the United States. The scholarship invites students to examine the causes of dangerous driving behaviors and propose research-backed strategies to improve roadway safety. Applications will be accepted through October 15, 2026.

Applicants must submit a 750 to 1,000-word essay exploring the social, psychological, and legal factors that contribute to distracted, impaired, or reckless driving. Essays should draw upon academic research, traffic safety studies, public policy analysis, or behavioral science to demonstrate how targeted prevention strategies could help reduce roadway injuries and fatalities.

Motor vehicle crashes remain a significant public safety issue across the country, and many collisions are linked to preventable behaviors such as distracted or impaired driving. Through this scholarship initiative, Sweet James aims to encourage students to explore innovative ideas and evidence-based solutions that could help promote safer roadways.

"As attorneys who regularly represent people injured in serious motor vehicle accidents, we see the real-world consequences of dangerous driving behaviors," said a representative of Sweet James. "Through the Safe Roads, Bright Futures Scholarship, we hope to encourage students to research the root causes of these behaviors and share ideas that could contribute to safer roadways in the future."

Students from all areas of study are eligible to apply, though the scholarship may be especially relevant for those pursuing fields such as public policy, public health, behavioral psychology, transportation safety, or law.

The scholarship recipient will be selected following a review process conducted by the firm's scholarship committee. Additional information about eligibility requirements and application guidelines is available on the Sweet James scholarship page.

About Sweet James

Sweet James is a personal injury law firm that represents individuals who have been harmed due to negligence, including those injured in motor vehicle accidents. With offices serving clients across multiple states, the firm focuses on helping injured individuals pursue compensation while advocating for greater awareness around roadway safety and injury prevention. Through initiatives like the Safe Roads, Bright Futures Scholarship, Sweet James seeks to support education and encourage conversations about creating safer communities.

MEDIA CONTACT
Sweet James
(800) 900-0000
pr@sweetjames.com

SOURCE: Sweet James



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sweet-james-launches-2-500-scholarship-focused-on-preventing-dan-1150590

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.