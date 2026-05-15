Hozpitality Group Successfully Launches Los Angeles Hospitality Leadership Forum 2026, Bringing Together Southern California's Top Hotel Executives

Senior hospitality leaders gather in Downtown Los Angeles to address profitability, labor challenges, AI, revenue strategy, and the future of hotel operations.

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group successfully hosted the inaugural Los Angeles Hospitality Leadership Forum 2026 on May 14 at E-Central Downtown Los Angeles Hotel, bringing together an influential group of hospitality executives, general managers, HR leaders, and industry partners for a powerful afternoon of thought leadership, collaboration, and candid discussion on the future of hospitality in Southern California.

Hosted by Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group, the invite-only leadership forum welcomed senior decision-makers from across the Los Angeles hotel market to explore one of the industry's most pressing questions:

"Profit vs Pressure: Can Hotels in Los Angeles Still Win in 2026?"

Moderated by Brian Boulden, the dynamic panel featured distinguished hospitality leaders including:

Anastasia Moore

Michael D'Amodio

Dolores Escobar

Kenan Tekin

Tajh Henderson

The event was presented by Yuni Hunter.

Over two hours of candid discussion, panelists tackled some of the most urgent challenges facing hotel leaders today, including:

Key Topics Covered:

Rising labor costs and workforce retention in California

Revenue optimization and pricing power in a competitive urban market

Technology adoption, AI, and operational efficiency

Guest expectations and evolving service models

Infrastructure, tourism, and the economic outlook for Los Angeles

Tough leadership decisions shaping profitability in 2026 and beyond

One of the most engaging moments of the forum came during the rapid-fire closing round, where panelists shared honest insights on the expenses hotel operators can no longer ignore, where investment must continue despite margin pressure, and one word describing the Los Angeles hotel market in 2026.

"This event was about bringing real operators together to have real conversations," said Raj Bhatt. "Los Angeles is one of the most exciting-and challenging-hospitality markets in the world. The openness, experience, and insights shared by our panelists made this forum incredibly valuable for everyone in the room."

The event concluded with executive networking and industry collaboration, reinforcing Hozpitality Group's commitment to building a stronger hospitality leadership community in the United States.

Hozpitality Group plans to announce additional leadership forums, networking events, and industry initiatives across major U.S. hospitality markets in the coming months.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality platform connecting over 1.3 million hospitality professionals worldwide through recruitment, recognition, networking, media, and industry events.

https://www.hozpitality.com/

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