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ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 20:02 Uhr
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Cascale: Innovation Forum's Amsterdam Event Captures Long-Term Business Value

Innovation Forum's Amsterdam 2026 event convened 300 stakeholders, including Cascale, and highlighted operational resilience.

  • Supplier engagement and supplier enablement are distinct drivers for impact.

  • There's a growing awareness for coupling sustainability with long-term business resilience and transformation.

  • Incentives and operational support lead to meaningful outcomes.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Innovation Forum recently convened its Sustainable Apparel and Textiles conference in Amsterdam, convening 300 stakeholders from across the apparel and textiles value chain to discuss the future of sustainable business transformation.

Representing Cascale at the event, Christina Mašánová engaged in industry sessions, networking discussions, and business development meetings focused on the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the consumer goods sector.

Held under Chatham House rules, the conference brought together brands, manufacturers, NGOs, solution providers, and sustainability leaders around a central theme increasingly resonating across the industry: sustainability must be integrated into core business strategy rather than treated as a standalone function.

Throughout the event, discussions reinforced that long-term business resilience and value creation will depend on how organizations operationalize sustainability across sourcing, finance, and commercial decision-making. At the same time, participants acknowledged that the industry still needs more practical case studies demonstrating how these approaches can be implemented and scaled successfully.

A recurring topic throughout the conference focused on the distinction between supplier engagement and supplier enablement. Conversations highlighted growing recognition that suppliers are often expected to deliver sustainability progress without sufficient investment in the systems, incentives, and operational support needed to achieve meaningful outcomes.

Sessions exploring circular business models further emphasized the need for companies to move beyond concerns about sales cannibalization and instead focus on long-term resilience, innovation, and business transformation.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/innovation-forums-amsterdam-event-captures-long-term-business-va-1167394

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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