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WKN: A1JQKP | ISIN: KYG211461085 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CT
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 09:30
1,240 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,26020:46
1,1801,25020:46
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 20:12 Uhr
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Chow Tai Fook Unveils Its First Global Flagship Store in Hong Kong

Redefining Luxury Through Immersive Experience

HONG KONG, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, 2026, Chow Tai Fook, a leading global Chinese jewellery house, unveils its first global flagship store on Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Conceived as "Home of Chow Tai Fook," the store blends nearly a century of heritage with contemporary aesthetics, showcasing the beauty of China to the world through jewellery.

Chow Tai Fook first global flagship store spanning around 10,000 square feet, it is the group's largest store in the Hong Kong and Macau market. The store features the Heritage Pavilion, celebrating Chow Tai Fook's journey and the artisanal heritage that has shaped the Brand since its founding. Spanning from 1929 to the present, it highlights collaborations with leading institutions to research and preserve hammering, filigree, and other ancient gold jewellery techniques, ensuring these time-honoured skills remain a living legacy for the future.

A Gold Ginkgo Tree stands as an iconic presence of the flagship store, measuring 2.1 metres tall and 2.3 metres wide. Its leaves and branches are cast in pure gold, weighing nearly 40,000 grams in total. A testament to Chow Tai Fook's technical mastery, the tree was crafted by nearly 50 artisans in around 60,000 hours.

As the first global Chinese jewellery brand to enter the luxury home category, the Brand is bringing its mastery of fine craftsmanship to objects designed to enrich home décor. Developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed brand, Bernardaud - the venerable French porcelain maison - Chow Tai Fook Home's tableware Rouge Collection brings together world-class artisanal traditions with a contemporary design language. This expansion reinforces the Brand positioning in the global luxury landscape, while integrating the brand more deeply into customers' daily lives.

The space includes a newly introduced concierge service and redesigned interiors aimed at creating a more structured and service-led in-store journey.

The opening of Chow Tai Fook's first global flagship store marks a pivotal milestone in the Brand's strategic evolution, embodying its artisanal mastery and cultural depth while offering a fresh and contemporary vision of Chinese luxury. Every visit is transformed into an immersive encounter with the Brand's rich history, exceptional craftsmanship, and oriental aesthetics, redefining the luxury retail experience on a global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981316/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chow-tai-fook-unveils-its-first-global-flagship-store-in-hong-kong-302773814.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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