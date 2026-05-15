Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in Melbourne, Florida

Grand Opening Celebrations for Tidal Wave's 30th Florida Location Includes Free Washes, Membership Specials, and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its brand-new Melbourne, FL location , at 2951 Pat McKee Place .

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Melbourne location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from May 13 to May 24. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"We are thrilled to open our 30th Tidal Wave location in the Sunshine State this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock. "The brand-new Melbourne location is built to deliver, and our team is committed to providing each customer with an exceptional car wash experience that is efficient and enjoyable, every time. We're looking forward to sharing the Tidal Wave difference with the Melbourne community during our grand opening celebrations and beyond."

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Melbourne grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Thursday, May 21, benefitting The Arc of Space Coast . On Giveback Day, Tidal Wave will donate $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership at the Melbourne location to The Arc of Space Coast , supporting their mission to help adults with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities bridge the gap to a better, more productive, healthier, and more joyful life.

Tidal Wave serves customers at 318 express wash locations across the United States, including 30 in Florida . The company will open several new washes in the Sunshine State in the coming months, including locations in Merritt Island , Bonita Springs , and Pensacola .

Melbourne, FL Address : 2951 Pat McKee Place, Melbourne, FL 32940

Nearby Locations: Merritt Island (Coming Soon)

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 318 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-celebrates-grand-opening-in-melbourne-florida-1167395