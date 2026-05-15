San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Zipdev is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

Zipdev will be showcasing its remote talent acquisition and workforce management solutions that help companies build and scale high-performing teams in Latin America. at the event's technology exhibition.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Zipdev

Since 2015, Zipdev has been transforming the landscape of remote work by bridging the gap between North American companies and the professional powerhouse of Latin America. We provide a streamlined, risk-free hiring model that connects businesses with the region's premier remote talent, professionals across diverse industries selected not just for their elite skill sets, but for the experience and attitude required to drive meaningful business growth.Our mission is to empower innovation through transparent communication and curated expertise, showcasing Latin America as a global leader in high-impact professional services. At Zipdev, we don't just fill roles; we build high-performing remote teams that ensure our clients find success day in and day out, proving that when the right talent meets the right opportunity, geography is no longer a barrier to excellence.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global