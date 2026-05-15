Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Second Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) ("Havertys" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.33?per share on the common stock and $0.31 per share on the Class A common stock.?The dividend is payable on June 16, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026. Havertys has paid a cash dividend each year since 1935.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

investor.relations@havertys.com

Tiffany Hinkle

Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

2026-05-15hvtq2dividenden

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/havertys-furniture-second-quarter-2026-cash-dividend-1167380