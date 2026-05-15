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WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:17
17,600 Euro
+2,92 % +0,500
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,30018,50022:22
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 22:14 Uhr
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Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Second Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) ("Havertys" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.33?per share on the common stock and $0.31 per share on the Class A common stock.?The dividend is payable on June 16, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026. Havertys has paid a cash dividend each year since 1935.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
investor.relations@havertys.com
Tiffany Hinkle
Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



Related Documents:
  • 2026-05-15hvtq2dividenden


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/havertys-furniture-second-quarter-2026-cash-dividend-1167380

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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