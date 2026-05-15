Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Felicity Harris, Head of Content, 121 Mining Investment, joined Graham Dallas, Head of Business Development, EMEA, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the 121 Mining Investment London Conference ("121 London").





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhMdl0xW6YQ

As the global mining industry looks to its next wave of growth, 121 London has established itself as Europe's essential meeting place for junior miners and investors seeking to connect and capitalize on opportunity.

Positioned in the heart of the world's mining finance capital, 121 London connects exploration companies and investors through pre-arranged, high-impact meetings. Each meeting is pre-arranged to ensure strategic value, giving participants direct access to high-potential projects, expert market insights, and partnership opportunities.

121 Mining Investment is the industry leading platform for mining investment, connecting high quality mining companies with active investors through structured one-to-one meetings. Built for deal making, each event brings together senior mining executives and capital providers in a focused, time efficient environment designed to drive real outcomes. Mining companies are carefully vetted to ensure they present credible, investment ready projects across key commodities including gold, copper and critical minerals. Investors are actively deploying capital and are matched based on their mandate, commodity focus and investment criteria, ensuring every meeting is relevant.

With a global portfolio of events in major financial centres including London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai, Hong Kong and online, 121 Mining Investment delivers access to international capital and market insight where it matters most.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297687

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange