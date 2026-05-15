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ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 23:02 Uhr
195 Leser
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Tabor Electronics: Tabor Redefines Anti-Drone Testing with Software-Defined SDR Platform

NESHER, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Tabor Electronics today announced the commercial release of its Anti-Drone Test and Evaluation (T&E) solution, introducing a software-defined approach to validating counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS). Built on the company's Proteus Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform, the solution enables defense and security organizations to test and deploy counter-drone technologies in rapidly changing threat environments.

As low-cost drones proliferate and communication protocols evolve, traditional hardware-bound test environments are struggling to keep pace. Tabor's platform replaces these constraints with a programmable framework that allows engineering teams to emulate and validate real-world RF scenarios in controlled lab environments-reducing reliance on extended field testing while accelerating development timelines.

Originally developed in collaboration with leading anti-drone technology companies, the solution has already been proven in active development and integration workflows. Its commercial release brings a field-tested approach to organizations across defense, homeland security, public safety, and critical infrastructure.

At the core of the platform is Tabor's Proteus SDR architecture, combining wideband RF signal generation and acquisition with real-time FPGA processing, deep memory, and high-throughput data movement in a compact COTS system. This integration enables closed-loop testing, where detection and mitigation techniques can be continuously validated and refined under realistic RF conditions.

A Shift to Software-Defined Validation

Tabor's solution changes how C-UAS systems are tested by moving validation into the lab and enabling rapid iteration through software. New threat scenarios can be introduced without hardware changes, allowing teams to adapt quickly while maintaining consistency between lab validation and real-world performance.

This approach delivers clear operational benefits:

  • Faster development and integration cycles

  • Reduced dependence on field testing

  • Enable predictable system performance before deployment

  • Extended lifespan of test infrastructure

By consolidating multiple RF test functions into a single scalable SDR platform, organizations can also reduce tool fragmentation and improve asset utilization across programs.

Proteus SDR Platform Overview

The Proteus platform is based on a direct digital RF architecture, supporting wide-frequency signal generation and acquisition with high instantaneous bandwidth for accurate threat emulation. Programmable FPGA resources enable real-time adaptability, while flexible form factors-including benchtop, desktop, and PXI-support both component-level development and full system evaluation. Multi-channel phase-coherent operation enables complex, synchronized test scenarios.

Mark Elo, Chief Product Officer at Tabor Electronics, commented:
"Counter-drone systems are being deployed into environments where threats evolve faster than traditional validation methods can keep up. We built this platform to close that gap-giving teams the ability to test against what's next, not what's already known."

About Tabor Electronics

Founded in 1971, Tabor Electronics is a global provider of signal generation and acquisition solutions serving defense, aerospace, communications, and advanced research markets. The company is known for compact, scalable architecture, long platform lifecycles, and close collaboration with OEMs and system integrators worldwide.

For more information:
https://info.taborelec.com/drone-test-guide

Tabor Electronics will present its Anti-Drone Test and Evaluation solution at AOC Europe, 19th -21st May, Helsinki, Finland at Booth 5S13.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tabor-electronics/

Media and Investor Contact:
Mark Elo, CPO
628-208-6418
info@taborelec.com
www.taborelec.com

SOURCE: Tabor Electronics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/tabor-redefines-anti-drone-testing-with-software-defined-sdr-platform-1167259

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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