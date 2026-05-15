Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - 1289625 B.C. Ltd. ("625" or the "Company"), is 1587815 B.C. Ltd., 1587818 B.C. Ltd., 1587823 B.C. Ltd., 1587827 B.C. Ltd. and 1587831 B.C. Ltd. are pleased to announce that the arrangement previously announced by 625 in its May 1, 2026 management information circular was completed May 15, 2026.

The Arrangement

Under the statutory plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement"), each 625 Shareholder received the following in exchange for each existing common share of 625: 100,000 common shares of 1587815 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1587818 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1587823 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1587827 B.C. Ltd., and 100,000 common shares of 1587831 B.C. Ltd. for each outstanding common share of 625 held (the "Distributed Securities"). In addition to the distribution of the Distributed Securities to the 625 Shareholders, each existing common share of 625 was exchanged for one hundred (100) class B common shares of 625 ("New Common Share").

As a result of completing the Plan of Arrangement, 1587815 B.C. Ltd., 1587818 B.C. Ltd., 1587823 B.C. Ltd., 1587827 B.C. Ltd. and 1587831 B.C. Ltd. are now separate reporting issuers and 625 holds no interest in any of the aforementioned entities.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

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Source: 1289625 B.C. Ltd.