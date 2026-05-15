Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (FSE: 8R20) ("Universal Digital" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated its partnership with LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") today with respect to the ETFs that it previously co-sponsored with LongPoint under its "LFG" brand. The Company will no longer act as a promoter or brand sponsor of these ETFs. Pursuant to the termination, all fee sharing agreements between the parties terminated as of May 1, 2026. The Company is also entitled to receive C $260,000 from LongPoint on or before March 31, 2028. No securities of the Company are issuable in connection with the termination and no finder fees or commissions are payable by the Company.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the termination agreement, the timing and amount of any payment to be received by the Company, and statements relating to the Company's business strategy, market positioning, investor engagement, regulatory matters, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, and general economic, financial, market and political conditions. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company continuing its anticipated business strategy, including, without limitation, the enforceability of the termination agreement, receipt of the deferred payment when due, expectations with respect to market conditions, investor engagement, regulatory matters, anticipated timelines, operating costs, and other business and economic considerations. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the deferred payment not being received when due, counterparty credit risk, the agreement not providing the anticipated financial recovery, and the Company not realizing the anticipated benefits set out above. Please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form dated June 3, 2025 for the year ended January 31, 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297629

Source: Universal Digital Inc.