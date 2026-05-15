São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Following the successful launch of its 2026 edition, Brasil DNA continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading platforms connecting the North American travel trade with the country's most authentic, diverse and high-value tourism experiences. As interest in the Brazilian market continues to grow, the country itself is experiencing an unprecedented moment in international tourism.





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After closing 2025 with a historic record of 9.3 million international visitors-representing a remarkable 37.1 percent increase compared to the previous year-the destination continued its momentum into 2026 with another record-breaking performance. According to Embratur, Brazil welcomed 3.74 million international arrivals during the first quarter of 2026 alone, marking the strongest result ever recorded for the period. The United States ranked among the top international source markets, with more than 213,000 American visitors arriving in the country during the first three months of the year.





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This growing international demand is directly reflected in the strong engagement already generated by Brasil DNA's upcoming North American roadshow series and educational initiatives. The platform now confirms the next dates of its in-person roadshow circuit: Los Angeles on June 8, Chicago on June 9, Toronto on June 10, and Virtual Roadshow on October 5 and 6.

The 2026 edition includes strategic partners representing different segments of Brazil's tourism offering: Embratur; the destinations Mato Grosso do Sul, Iguassu Falls and São Paulo; and DMC Compass Brazil. Upcoming roadshow registrations and platform access are available at Brasil DNA Platform at https://bureaumundo.com/brasil-dna.

To date, Brasil DNA has already attracted hundreds of qualified travel professionals interested in participating in the upcoming in-personal roadshow events, including nearly 400 travel advisors, alongside tour operators and MICE professionals actively seeking new partnerships, experiences and destination knowledge connected to the market.

The registration data also reveals a strong alignment between evolving global travel trends and the experiences being showcased through the platform. Among the most requested tourism segments by registered professionals are:

Luxury Tourism with 314 interests, Cultural Experiences with 296 interests, Adventure & Nature with 285 interests, Beach Destinations with 278 interests and Romance Travel with 163 interests. The numbers reinforce the growing demand for experiences that combine authenticity, emotional connection and premium positioning. From immersive cultural encounters and indigenous heritage to sophisticated luxury itineraries, remote natural landscapes and iconic coastal destinations, Brazil continues to attract travelers seeking journeys with depth, meaning and individuality.

As part of its ongoing engagement strategy with the travel trade, Brasil DNA is also expanding its live educational programming through an ongoing webinar series scheduled through November, with new destinations, suppliers and tourism experiences being presented throughout the coming months.

When live sessions are scheduled, webinars take place on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays at 2 p.m. (Brazil Time GMT), corresponding to 1 p.m. EST (Toronto & Eastern Canada, U.S. East Coast), 12 p.m. CST, 11 a.m. MST, and 10 a.m. PST (Los Angeles & U.S. West Coast).

The initiative was designed to provide North American travel professionals with deeper destination knowledge, direct supplier connections and practical sales tools focused on the country's most in-demand travel segments. The May sessions will spotlight a diverse collection of destinations, experiences and regional specialists, including:

1) Rio de Janeiro and new ways to experience the destination Alter do Chão and Amazonian ground experiences;

2) Mato Grosso and nature-based lodges and accommodations Indigenous heritage routes in Paraíba;

3) Ceará and authentic local tourism experiences;

4) Premium luxury itineraries across the country;

5) Maranhão and its unique landscapes, colors and gastronomy.

Webinar registration and upcoming live sessions can be accessed at https://bureaumundo.com/brasil-dna/event_registration.

Developed specifically for the international travel trade, the live sessions over direct access to local experts, destination representatives and tourism suppliers, delivering market insights, product knowledge and valuable commercial connections for professionals looking to expand their South America portfolio.

In parallel with the live programming, professionals registered on the Brasil DNA platform also gain access to a growing library of on-demand content, including destination training modules, specialist courses, recorded webinars, supplier presentations and curated references designed to support the commercialization of experiences across the Brazilian tourism market in international markets.

The platform's integrated approach combines education, networking, promotion and business opportunities into a single ecosystem created to help travel professionals sell the destination with greater confidence, authenticity and strategic knowledge.

As international demand for Brazil continues to accelerate, Brasil DNA reinforces its role in connecting the North American travel trade with the people, destinations and experiences shaping the country's new tourism moment.

Travel professionals interested in joining upcoming roadshows, live webinars and training opportunities can now register through the Brasil DNA platform at https://bureaumundo.com/brasil-dna.

Subscription to the Brasil DNA Newsletter is available here.

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Source: Brasil DNA