Oxford, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Quantum Waves Wellness will host a special event featuring Obba Babatunde and Dr. Sandra Rose Michael on Sunday, May 17, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Oxford, Michigan.





Figure 1- Energy Enhancement System Logo

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The event will take place at Quantum Waves Wellness, located at 925 N Lapeer Rd., Suite 105 (South End of Legacy Center - by Blue Crystal), Oxford, MI 48371. This special gathering will offer guests the opportunity to come together for an afternoon focused on education, wellness, inspiration, and community.

The event will feature Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, known for sharing the history, science, and vision behind the EESystem, along with Obba Babatunde, whose presence brings an added level of distinction and inspiration to the occasion.

Hosted by Holly Straka, Patricia Asaro, and Kim Measel, the event is designed to create a meaningful and welcoming environment for attendees interested in learning more and connecting with others in the community.

Guests seeking additional information or wishing to reserve a place are encouraged to contact the organizers directly. For inquiries, attendees may call (248) 672-6065 or email holly.straka@gmail.com.

Additional information about the venue is available through the Quantum Waves Wellness website.





Figure 2 -Quantum Waves Wellness Banner

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Quantum Wave Wellness

Quantum Waves Wellness is a wellness-centered space in Oxford, Michigan, dedicated to providing a welcoming environment for educational events, community gatherings, and wellness-focused experiences. Through events like this, Quantum Waves Wellness brings people together to explore new ideas, meaningful connection, and innovative wellness technologies.

About EESystem

The EESystem is presented as a wellness technology often featured in educational presentations and special events. These gatherings are designed to give attendees the opportunity to learn more about the system, hear insights directly from featured speakers, and explore its concepts in a community-centered setting.

About Dr. Sandra Michael

Dr. Sandra Rose Michael is a featured guest for this event. She is recognized for sharing the history, science, and vision behind the EESystem, and her appearance offers attendees the opportunity to hear from her directly during this special event.

About Obba Babatunde

Obba Babatunde is a featured guest for this event and brings a notable presence to the afternoon. His participation adds to the significance of the gathering and helps create a memorable experience for attendees and the surrounding community.

Event Details

Event: Special Event Featuring Obba Babatunde and Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Date: Sunday, May 17

Time: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Location: Quantum Waves Wellness

Address: 925 N Lapeer Rd., Suite 105 (South End of Legacy Center - by Blue Crystal), Oxford, MI 48371

Hosts: Holly Straka, Patricia Asaro, and Kim Measel

Phone: (248) 672-6065

Email: holly.straka@gmail.com

Website: https://quantumwaveswellness.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297686

Source: Evertise AI PR