Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQFT, SQFTP, SQFTW) (the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today reported earnings for its quarter ended March 31, 2026.
"We continue to seek suitable model home investment opportunities with builders in market areas we believe have upside potential. Those opportunities in market areas with strong employment in technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and industrial automation are of particular interest," said Steve Hightower, President of the Model Home Division.
"Our strategic evaluation of our commercial portfolio continues, as we focus on maximizing value through leasing and consider future sell/hold/buy potential. As with 2025, our tenant retention through the First Quarter has been excellent" said Gary Katz, the Company's Chief Investment Officer.
The Quarter Ended March 31, 2026, Financial Results
Net loss attributable to the Company's common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was approximately $(129,632), or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of approximately $1.7 million, or $1.31 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The change in net income attributable to the Company's common stockholders was a result of:
FFO (non-GAAP) totaled approximately ($2.1 million) and ($1.2 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. A reconciliation of FFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited.
We believe Core FFO (non-GAAP) provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Core FFO decreased by about $0.9 million, from approximately ($1.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to approximately ($1.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026. A reconciliation of Core FFO to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release.
Acquisitions during the three months ended March 31, 2026:
Dispositions during the three months ended March 31, 2026:
Segment Income during the three months ended March 31, 2026:
The following tables compare the Company's segment activity and NOI and adjusted NOI for Model Home income to its results of operations and financial position as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The line items listed in the below NOI tables include the significant expense considered by the CODM for cash allocations on future investments. The Other Non-Segment & Consolidating Items represent corporate activity, the investment in Conduit Pharmaceutical, and other eliminating items for consolidation. The information for Corporate and Other are presented to reconcile back to the consolidated statement of operations, but is not considered a reportable segment. This includes the loss on Conduit marketable securities.
The following tables compare the Company's segment activity to its results of operations and financial position as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2026:
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
Retail
Office/Industrial
Model Homes
Corporate and Other
Total
Rental revenue
$
93,574
$
2,234,494
$
919,890
$
-
$
3,247,958
Recovery revenue
-
436,086
-
-
436,086
Other operating revenue
-
82,800
5,534
422
88,756
Total revenues
93,574
2,753,380
925,424
422
3,772,800
Rental operating costs
4,832
1,630,837
48,877
(140,105
)
1,544,441
Net Operating Income (NOI)
88,742
1,122,543
876,547
140,527
2,228,359
Gain on Sale - Model Homes
-
-
172,096
-
172,096
Impairment of Model Homes
-
-
(75,639
)
-
(75,639
)
Adjusted NOI
$
88,742
$
1,122,543
$
973,004
$
140,527
$
2,324,816
The CODM reviews on a regular basis the GAAP performance of each segment, including the significant segment expenses reported for GAAP shown in the table below. Our significant segment expenses include consolidated expense categories presented in our consolidated statements of operations, as well as rental operating costs. This information is provided to the CODM and factors into the CODM's decision making for company-wide strategy. The following tables compare the Company's segment activity to its results of GAAP operations and financial position as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The information for Corporate and Other are presented to reconcile back to the consolidated statement of operations, but is not considered a reportable segment as noted above.
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
Retail
Office/Industrial
Model Homes
Corporate and Other
Total
Revenues:
Rental income
$
93,574
$
2,670,580
$
919,890
$
-
$
3,684,044
Fees and other income
-
82,800
5,534
422
88,756
Total revenue
93,574
2,753,380
925,424
422
3,772,800
Costs and expenses:
Rental operating costs
4,832
1,630,837
48,877
(140,105
)
1,544,441
General and administrative
-
17,499
226,882
1,429,442
1,673,823
Depreciation and amortization
22,928
784,276
191,292
473
998,969
Impairment of goodwill and real estate assets
-
448,734
75,639
-
524,373
Total costs and expenses
27,760
2,881,346
542,690
1,289,810
4,741,606
Other income (expense):
Interest expense - mortgage notes
(43,117
)
(1,543,083
)
(462,558
)
(1,316
)
(2,050,074
)
Interest and other income, net
-
-
9
5,140
5,149
Net loss in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities (see footnote 9)
-
-
-
1,985
1,985
Gain on sales of real estate, net
-
-
172,096
-
172,096
Gain on disposition of assets and liabilities, net
-
3,416,501
-
-
3,416,501
Income tax (expense) benefit
-
-
(15,657
)
(2,400
)
(18,057
)
Total other income (expense), net
(43,117
)
1,873,418
(306,110
)
3,409
1,527,600
Net income (loss)
22,697
1,745,452
76,624
(1,285,979
)
558,794
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
2,053
(119,938
)
-
(117,885
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders
$
22,697
$
1,747,505
$
(43,314
)
$
(1,285,979
)
$
440,909
Subsequent Real Estate Activity:
As of April 24, 2026, the Company amended its agreement with Origin Bank (the lender) through its partnership with Dubose Model Homes #207 LP. The terms of the new amendment decrease the floor interest rate by 1.5 percentage points from its original value while requiring that the Company and DMH#207 LP maintain liquid assets of $200,000 on a quarterly basis, starting March 31, 2026.
About Presidio Property Trust
Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in the sun belt states. Presidio's office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.
Definitions
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Funds from Operations ("FFO") - The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO represents the most accurate measure of activity and is the basis for distributions paid to equity holders. The Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.
However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") - We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash warrant dividends, other non-recuring expenses, and the amortization of stock-based compensation.
We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
Investor Relations Contact:
Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations
LHartkorn@presidiopt.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244
Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Real estate assets and lease intangibles:
Land
$
13,789,653
$
16,390,250
Buildings and improvements
82,684,544
101,878,107
Tenant improvements
11,435,230
17,645,103
Lease intangibles
1,400,602
3,467,798
Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, cost
109,310,029
139,381,258
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(26,266,550
)
(37,536,809
)
Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, net
83,043,479
101,844,449
Real estate assets held for sale, net
17,451,127
6,805,255
Real estate assets, net
100,494,606
108,649,704
Other assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
5,171,903
7,422,359
Deferred leasing costs, net
1,230,452
1,340,853
Goodwill
1,317,000
1,317,000
Investment in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities (see Notes 2 & 9)
5,885
3,900
Deferred tax asset
223,388
223,388
Other assets, net (see Note 6)
2,803,541
3,095,670
Total other assets
10,752,169
13,403,170
TOTAL ASSETS (1)
$
111,246,775
$
122,052,874
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$
64,160,535
$
81,936,586
Mortgage notes payable related to real estate assets held for sale, net
17,473,032
10,137,781
Mortgage notes payable, total net
81,633,567
92,074,367
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,044,512
3,302,187
Accrued real estate taxes
1,378,644
1,785,029
Dividends payable
-
190,220
Lease liability, net
33,756
40,108
Below-market leases, net
2,073
3,316
Total liabilities
86,092,552
97,395,227
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 10)
Equity:
Series D Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 973,736 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $25.00 per share) as of March 31, 2026 and 973,736 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
9,737
9,737
Series A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, shares authorized: 100,000,000; 1,314,159 shares and 1,314,159 shares were issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
13,142
13,142
Additional paid-in capital
186,954,022
186,762,388
Dividends and accumulated losses
(169,504,393
)
(169,945,302
)
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
17,472,508
16,839,965
Noncontrolling interest
7,681,715
7,817,682
Total equity
25,154,223
24,657,647
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
111,246,775
$
122,052,874
Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Revenues:
Rental income
$
3,684,044
$
4,032,429
Fees and other income
88,756
92,755
Total revenue
3,772,800
4,125,184
Costs and expenses:
Rental operating costs
1,544,441
1,612,642
General and administrative
1,673,823
1,661,978
Depreciation and amortization
998,969
1,244,104
Impairment of goodwill and real estate assets
524,373
26,943
Total costs and expenses
4,741,606
4,545,667
Other income (expense):
Interest expense - mortgage notes
(2,050,074
)
(1,510,470
)
Net gain (loss) in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities (see Note 9)
1,985
(176,658
)
Interest and other income, net
5,149
5,149
Gain on sales of real estate, net
172,096
4,453,968
Gain on disposition of assets and liabilities, net
3,416,501
-
Income tax (expense) benefit
(18,057
)
25,409
Total other income (expense), net
1,527,600
2,797,398
Net income
558,794
2,376,915
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(117,885
)
(111,563
)
Net income attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders
$
440,909
$
2,265,352
Less: Series D Preferred Stock declared dividends
-
(579,575
)
Less: Series D Preferred Stock undeclared dividends in arrears
(570,541
)
-
Net (loss) income attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders
$
(129,632
)
$
1,685,777
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders:
Basic & Diluted
$
(0.10
)
$
1.31
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic & dilutive
1,314,159
1,283,432
FFO AND CORE FFO RECONCILIATION
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Net (loss) income attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders
$
(129,632
)
$
1,685,777
Adjustments:
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
117,885
111,563
Depreciation and amortization
998,969
1,244,104
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
(1,244
)
(1,022
)
Impairment of real estate assets
524,373
26,943
Loss on marketable securities
(1,985
)
176,658
Net gain on sale of real estate assets
(172,096
)
(4,453,968
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(3,416,501
)
-
FFO
$
(2,080,231
)
$
(1,209,945
)
Stock Based Compensation
191,633
229,502
Core FFO
$
(1,888,598
)
$
(980,443
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
1,314,159
1,283,432
Core FFO / Wgt Avg Share
$
(1.44
)
$
(0.76
)
SOURCE: Presidio Property Trust
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/presidio-property-trust-inc.-announces-earnings-for-the-quarter-ended-march-31-2026-1167572