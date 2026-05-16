Oakland, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - MentalLoadAI is pleased to announce that Ajantha Suriyanarayanan, Founder & CEO of MentalLoadAI will be speaking at TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About MentalLoadAI

Every year, companies lose talented women not because of ambition - but because of permission slips, school pickups, and the 300 invisible tasks no one else knows. MentalLoadAI is the Family Intelligence OS solving that at the root. It's the EQ-driven Chief of Staff for women that redistributes the household mental load, activates a family's village, and keeps women in the workplace. This is the infrastructure the workplace economy has been missing.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global