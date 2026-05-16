Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

REVENUES UP 30%

OPERATING EXPENSES DOWN 12%

SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF EXPANDED VIVID SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing solutions, vision-based pill counters and precision scales, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Business Highlights

The Company launched its Expanded VIVID subscription plans on May 1st, and initial results exceeded expectations.

Second-generation VIVID ONE is scheduled for launch in summer 2026.

VIVID WORKSTATION AI model development is underway for a planned launch in the first quarter of 2027.

SBI began rolling out pilot pH sensors to select customers.

The Bioprocessing Division ("SBI") is on target with development of an AI tool for bioprocessing applications.

First Quarter Financial Results

Net revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $1,227,100, an increase of $284,800, or 30%, from $942,300 for the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by higher sales volume in the Bioprocessing Systems Operations and increased VIVID pill counter sales.

Gross profit was $469,900, compared with $344,300 in the prior-year period. Gross margin improved to 38.3% from 36.5%, reflecting higher gross margins in Bioprocessing Systems Operations from new products.

Operating expenses were $2,137,600, a decrease of $296,200, or 12%, from $2,433,800 in the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to operational cost reductions and cost savings initiatives, particularly in Bioprocessing Systems Operations and corporate expenses.

The Company recast its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to reflect the discontinued operations related to the sale of the Genie Division of the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Operations in August 2025. As a result, it reflected a gain of $278,600, net of tax, in the prior-year period related to the discontinued operations, and none in the current year period.

The Company reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2026 of $1,589,300, or $(0.13) per share, compared with a net loss of $1,778,500, or $(0.16) per share, in the prior-year period.

As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $5,650,800, and working capital was $7,543,100.

Management Commentary

Helena Santos, Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Industries, said, "We began fiscal 2026 with strong momentum across our VIVID and bioprocessing businesses. The launch of our revamped VIVID subscription plans is an important step in building recurring revenue, and development of the second-generation VIVID ONE remains on track for a summer 2026 launch. We were not only encouraged by the increased revenues during the quarter, but also the reduction in total operating expenses despite the increased research and development efforts with total R&D expenses increasing 7.9% to $703,700 for the current year period from $652,000 for the same period last year, as we race to introduce the first major building blocks of both of our AI enabled DOTS and VIVID platforms."

John Moore, Chairman, said, "In the first quarter of 2026, SBI continued to execute against key priorities - advancing product development, application validation, and software-enabled workflow capabilities. Recently SBI, together with WACKER Biotech US, published a white paper validating the use of SBI's MPS platform in biologics process development workflows. The work demonstrated up to a 2.5x increase in biomass yield through real-time shake flask monitoring and process optimization, highlighting the MPS platform's ability to support greater process insight and more efficient development. SBI also advanced its next-generation pH sensing program, with continued progress in embedded AI development, sensing dye and matrix optimization, and laboratory characterization ahead of initial pilot testing. In parallel, SBI began evaluating production options for pH sensors across multiple form factors, including pills, nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings. SBI also continued to expand AI-enabled capabilities within its DOTS software platform, including data-driven recommendations, data interpretation support, and predictive growth monitoring. These efforts are designed to strengthen SBI's differentiated position at the intersection of sensor technology, process analytics, and digital bioprocess development."

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND), designs, produces, and markets bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS, and vision-based pill counters under the VIVID brand in addition to weighing instruments under the brand Torbal. Scientific Industries' products are generally used in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com and www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos

CEO and President

Phone: 631-567-4700

hsantos@scientificindustries.com

info@scientificindustries.com

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SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scientific-industries-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-1167574