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ACCESS Newswire
16.05.2026 00:38 Uhr
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Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Provides Its First Quarter 2026 Report

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from April 1, 2026 to May 14, 2026.

To view full report please click here: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1167576/endo-guc-trust-1q26-report-as-filed.pdf

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (212) 259-8000.

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC



Related Documents:
  • Endo GUC Trust 1Q26 Report as Filed


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/endo-guc-trust-provides-its-first-quarter-2026-report-1167576

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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