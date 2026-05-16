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ACCESS Newswire
16.05.2026 00:38 Uhr
259 Leser
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Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and SpinDetect Development Milestone

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.294 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(153) thousand, or $(0.06) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.277 million and quarterly net loss of ($293) thousand, or ($0.11) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025. Revenue increased modestly by $17 thousand, or 1%, versus the first quarter last year. Gross margin in the first quarter improved to 43% versus 40% last year, due primarily to increased pricing and a favorable product mix. Research and Development investment declined from last year, although it remains high at more than 18% of revenue, primarily for the SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer development. The declining research and development investment and improving margins contributed to a smaller loss for the current period.

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that drive market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and has contributed to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

We believe our most significant long-term opportunity lies at the intersection of the global need for rapid, quantitative drug detection and our proven expertise in portable testing instrumentation. Our SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer - sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk" - is designed to address this need, enabling rapid, on-site, quantitative drug testing for use at roadside, in emergency rooms, forensic labs, and workplace testing sites. We have demonstrated the platform's ability to effectively detect delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines from oral fluid. We have validated our test results against liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) - the definitive laboratory standard - using real-world human saliva samples, confirming a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml. Disk design represented the primary technical challenge throughout the project, requiring specialized outside expertise and multiple design iterations. We have now sufficiently tested the critical microfluidic and assay elements of the current disk design and completed fabrication of the production mold in this quarter, with first article moldings completed and delivered in April. These first article disks are currently being evaluated for performance and any potential necessary adjustment. Completing the disk production tooling is the last enabling step before beta testing can commence. We have developed reader hardware, firmware, drug assays, and reagent handling in parallel, and these are substantially complete.

Remaining tasks on the path to commercialization include collection device completion, full validation, manufacturing setup, and related ancillary tasks, and we do not anticipate that further technical breakthroughs will be required. Our initial product is planned to enable detection of delta-9-THC from oral fluid, followed by a multi-drug panel disk. We expect subsequent releases to expand to additional drug panels and to samples collected from blood and breath, as well as other applications, as well as selected non-drug applications such as food pathogen detection. We have managed R&D spending to align with cash generated by our core business, and we have sought financing on terms that do not overburden operations or excessively dilute shareholders.

In May 2026, Lifeloc closed on $500,000 of financing, securing a loan from our Chairman of the Board and CFO. This loan is detailed in our most recent 8-K filing, and the key terms are 10.5% interest, adjustable upward based on the prime rate, interest only payments in 2026, followed by monthly payments that will result in the loan being fully paid in 5 years, and no prepayment penalty. After exploring many financing options, these terms were more favorable than financing alternatives available from commercial sources.

"Getting disks from the production mold marks a key milestone in the development of the SpinDetect analyzer, allowing us to better validate and demonstrate the technology," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "Oral fluid drug screening will only be the first launching application of this technology platform, to be followed by blood, urine, and sweat applications where supported by market demand and customer preferences. Future plans also call for modifications that will allow us to penetrate other markets, particularly food pathogens."

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1167520/lifeoc-img1-05152026.jpg

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, our ability to fund operations and product development, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, development and commercialization timelines, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix and Easycal are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDetect is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Amy Evans
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
http://www.lifeloc.com
(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets with Changes

ASSETS


March 31, 2026 (Unaudited)

December 31, 2025

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

569,330

$

746,001

Accounts receivable, net

850,341

772,380

Inventories, net

2,794,329

2,633,614

Federal and state income taxes receivable

55,981

55,981

Prepaid expenses and other

99,282

60,825

Total current assets

4,369,263

4,268,801

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:

Land

317,932

317,932

Building

1,928,795

1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448

569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

1,366,539

1,366,539

Office equipment, software and space modifications

197,686

197,686

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

230,543

225,173

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

1,232,790

1,213,195

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service

14,411

19,595

Less accumulated depreciation

(3,604,323

)

(3,538,455

)

Total property and equipment, net

2,253,821

2,299,908

OTHER ASSETS:

Patents, net

69,134

71,039

Deposits and other

46,820

46,820

Total other assets

115,954

117,859

Total assets

$

6,739,038

$

6,686,568

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

615,378

$

301,627

Term loan payable, current portion

55,271

54,850

Subordinated debentures payable, current portion

34,522

33,371

Customer and tenant deposits

10,692

25,694

Accrued expenses

247,670

321,112

Deferred revenue, current portion

54,068

53,716

Product warranty reserve

46,500

46,500

Total current liabilities

1,064,101

836,870

TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and

debt issuance costs

1,044,449

1,058,426

SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current

portion and debt issuance costs

672,274

681,343

DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

7,149

6,151

Total liabilities

2,787,973

2,582,790

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616

shares outstanding

5,934,314

5,934,314

Retained earnings

(1,983,249

)

(1,830,536

)

Total stockholders' equity

3,951,065

4,103,778

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,739,038

$

6,686,568

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of (Loss) with Changes

Three Months Ended March 31,

REVENUES:

2026

2025

Product sales

$

2,289,759

$

2,263,047

Royalties

4,053

5,671

Rental income

-

8,316

Total

2,293,812

2,277,034

COST OF SALES

1,306,738

1,368,468

GROSS PROFIT

987,074

908,566

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Research, development, and sustaining engineering

414,445

469,680

Sales and marketing

313,229

334,556

General and administrative

387,402

384,878

Total

1,115,076

1,189,114

OPERATING (LOSS)

(128,002

)

(280,548

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest income

6,531

12,357

Interest expense

(31,242

)

(24,495

)

Total

(24,711

)

(12,138

)

NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

(152,713

)

(292,686

)

BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

-

-

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(152,713

)

$

(292,686

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.11

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.11

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,752,616

2,694,599

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,752,616

2,694,599

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025


2026

2025

Common Stock Shares

Common Stock Amount

Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit)

Total

Common Stock Shares

Common Stock Amount

Retained Earnings

Total

Beginning balance

2,752,616

$

5,934,314

$

(1,830,536

)

$

4,103,778

2,664,116

$

5,586,014

$

639,863

$

6,225,877

Warrants issued with subordinated debenture

-

-

12,000

-

12,000

Issuance of shares from option exercise

-

-

-

-

88,500

336,300

-

336,300

Net (loss)

-

-

(152,713

)

(152,713

)

-

-

(292,686

)

(292,686

)

Ending balance

2,752,616

$

5,934,314

$

(1,983,249

)

$

3,951,065

2,752,616

$

5,934,314

$

347,177

$

6,281,491

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2026

2025

Net (loss)

$

(152,713

)

$

(292,686

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

(used in) operating activities-

Depreciation and amortization

67,773

102,406

Amortization of debt issuance costs

6,051

5,171

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-

Accounts receivable

(77,961

)

(29,156

)

Inventories

(160,715

)

54,848

Income taxes receivable
Federal and state income taxes receivable

-

(150

)

Prepaid expenses and other

(38,457

)

(329,643

)

Deposits and other

-

(562

)

Accounts payable

313,751

342,625

Customer deposits
Customer and tenant deposits

(15,002

)

80,395

Accrued expenses

(73,442

)

(49,347

)

Deferred revenue

1,350

15,742

Net cash (used in) operating

activities

(129,365

)

(100,357

)

CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of sales and marketing equipment

(5,370

)

-

Purchases of research and development equipment, software and

space modifications

(19,595

)

(17,348

)

Purchases of research and development equipment, software and

space modifications not in service

5,184

(1,200

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(19,781

)

(18,548

)

CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Principal payments made on term loan

(14,093

)

(13,684

)

Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture

-

75,000

Principal payments made on subordinated debentures

(13,432

)

-

Proceeds from issuance of shares from option exercise

-

336,300

Net cash provided from (used in) financing

activities

(27,525

)

397,616

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

(176,671

)

278,711

CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

746,001

1,243,746

CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

569,330

$

1,522,457

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest

$

25,191

$

19,324

Cash paid for income tax

$

-

$

150

Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with

subordinated debenture

$

$

12,000

-

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lifeloc-reports-first-quarter-2026-results-and-spindetecttm-development-milestone-1167520

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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