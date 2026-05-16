Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: WLTR.H) ("GOLO" or the "Company"), the Company announced today that the Company has received a bridge loan in the principal amount of CAD$100,000 (the "Loan") personally from an insider of the Company, James McRoberts (the "Lender"). The Company will be using the Loan proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The Company will issue an unsecured promissory note (the "Note") to the Lender today to evidence the Loan. The Note will bear interest of twelve (12) percent, payable on the outstanding amount of the principal amount on the date of the demand for payment (the "Demand"). The Demand cannot be made earlier than twelve (12) months from the date of the Note.

The issuance of the Note constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(f) thereof.

The Company may prepay all or any part of the indebtedness evidenced by the Note without notice, bonus or penalty.

The Loan is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals.

Neither the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this.

GOLO is listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WLTR.H".

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at May 15, 2026. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Purchasers' intentions to purchase or dispose of additional Common Shares of GOLO.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297732

Source: GOLO Mobile Inc.