Jiangsu University Hosts a Decade of Scientific Innovation and International Recognition for Egyptian Scientist Sameh Samir Ali

BEIJING, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of a decade of scientific innovation and research excellence at China's Jiangsu University, the Egyptian Embassy in Beijing honored Prof. Sameh Samir Ali, Egyptian scientist and professor at Jiangsu University and Tanta University, Egypt. This success story reflects how science and international collaboration can create a global impact, highlighting the Egyptian state's commitment, under the leadership of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the guidance of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Prof. Abdelaziz Konsowa, to supporting Egyptian scientists abroad and enhancing their role in representing Egyptian universities internationally.

The journey began in 2015 when Dr. Ali moved to China, bringing with him an ambitious research vision to transform complex environmental challenges into sustainable solutions. During his years at Jiangsu University, his persistence, clear vision, and institutional support helped turn his innovative ideas into research achievements with a broad international impact.

Jiangsu University played a pivotal role in supporting Dr. Ali's journey by providing an advanced research environment and fostering an international collaborative framework. This support enabled him to develop innovative solutions that convert industrial and agricultural waste into sustainable bioenergy. His research emphasizes the use of low-cost and unconventional resources to produce clean energy, aligning with China's 2060 carbon neutrality goals and Egypt's Vision 2030 for renewable energy and sustainable development. Additionally, it reinforces efforts to internationalize academic and research partnerships between Egypt and Asian countries.

"Prof. Ali's research advances sustainable bioenergy and generates tangible environmental and industrial impacts globally," said Prof. Jianzhong Sun, Director of the Biofuels Institute at Jiangsu University and longtime collaborator.

Prof. Sameh Samir Ali recently received a prestigious and highly competitive research grant under the International Excellent Young Scientists Program, administered by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC). The grant supports his project on developing innovative solutions to produce sustainable biofuel from complex organic waste, contributing to global efforts in energy and environmental sustainability.

His achievements have received international recognition: he was granted permanent residence permit in China, listed among the world's Top 2% of scientists, and awarded Egypt's State Prize for Excellence in Basic Sciences in 2023, one of Egypt's highest scientific honors.

Prof. Sameh Ali's journey at Jiangsu University is an inspiring example, showing that scientific success is driven by vision, persistence, and a supportive environment, not geography.

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