HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERock, a recognized leader in reliable, large-scale onsite power and microgrid solutions, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EROC".Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Barclays and BofA Securities are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance and BNP Paribas are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717.A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.About ERockERock (formerly Enchanted Rock) is enabling energy for a new era. ERock delivers onsite utility-grade power that gets customers up and running quickly, while supporting long-term grid development. ERock's proprietary natural gas generators help critical facilities address grid constraints, interconnection delays, and outage risks while accelerating speed-to-power for new and expanding operations. Trusted by data centers, utilities, manufacturers, healthcare systems and government organizations, ERock engineers for rapid deployment, long-duration reliability, low local emissions, and scalable performance to meet the evolving energy demands of today and tomorrow.ContactsICR, Inc.ERock@icrinc.com

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