TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unicharm Corporation (TOKYO: 8113) announces its decision to acquire 100% of Nutrire Indústria de Alimentos Ltda. ("Nutrire"), a Brazilian pet food manufacturer. This marks Unicharm's full-scale entry into the Brazil - the world's third-largest pet care market - to accelerate step-change growth.BackgroundUnicharm launched its pet care business in 1986, providing total care from nutrition to waste management. Through these initiatives, we aim to realize a "Cohesive Society" where pets, their owners, and even non-owners can live together in harmony.Under its 13th Mid-Term Management Plan, "Project-Renaissance" (2026-2030), Unicharm designates wellness and pet care as key growth drivers. Brazil's market is expected to grow over 10% annually, driven by economic expansion and the "pet humanization" trend.By acquiring Nutrire, which possesses a high-quality production base and extensive export network, Unicharm will merge Nutrire's infrastructure with its own marketing and R&D capabilities to expand across Central and South America.Overview of NutrireFounded in 2001, Nutrire handles the entire process from raw material selection to manufacturing and sales. It provides premium pet food using cutting-edge technology and maintains a broad export network centered on neighboring countries.About UnicharmUnder the Corporate Brand Essence "Love Your Possibilities," Unicharm aims to realize a "Cohesive Society" where everyone can be independent and supportive. Operating in over 80 countries and regions worldwide, it provides innovative solutions for baby care, feminine care, wellness care, and pet care.ContactsFor inquiriesUnicharm Corporation, Global Marketing Communication Division, Love Your Possibilities PR DepartmentEmail: brand-pr@unicharm.com

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