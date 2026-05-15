Investview, Inc. ("INVU") Reports Financial Results and Operational Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Haverford, PA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU) operates a diversified series of business units across key sectors, including a direct-to-consumer ("DTC") marketing platform designed to promote, sell, and distribute its products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; a manufacturing, marketing, and sales division focused on proprietary over-the-counter aesthetics, health, nutrition and cognitive wellness products for distribution across wholesale and retail markets through our DTC marketing platform and otherwise; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining, today reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and shared highlights of key operational progress, strategic milestones, and forward-focused initiatives.

Summary Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations-Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 vs March 31, 2025

Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 62.2% to $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $10.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net Revenue decreased 61.2% to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $10.0 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities was ($2.8) million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net cash used in operating activities of ($3.4) million for the comparable prior year period.

Net loss from operations increased 574.4% to ($2.8) million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net loss from operations of ($0.4) million for the comparable prior year period.

Balance Sheet Data - March 31, 2026 vs December 31, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents, and digital assets decreased by 38.4% to 9.5 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of 5.9 million from $15.5 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was mainly attributable to net cash used in operations of $2.8 million, an equity investment in an early-stage company developing next-generation nuclear power and infrastructure technology of $2.0 million, and an unrealized loss due to a drop in the value of Bitcoin of $1.1 million.

Total assets decreased by $4.0 million or 18.5% to $17.5 million. Total liabilities decreased by $0.3 million or 2.0% to $12.3 million. Our current ratio was 1.27 as of March 31, 2026.

Working capital balance decreased by 76.3% at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $5.3 million from December 31, 2025, which excludes liquid digital assets of $5.0 million held at quarter end.

Outstanding debt increased by $0.1 million to $3.6 million at March 31, 2026, up from $3.5 million at December 31, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2026, was $5.2 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 41.9%, from $8.9 million at December 31, 2025.

Comments on our industry segments and business units

Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Platform

Conectiv net revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $3.1 million, a decrease of $5.7 million or 65.2% over the comparable period in 2025. We believe the decrease was largely attributable to a contraction of our European marketing network in response to the reported December 2025 formal administrative decision issued by UOKiK, Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

In response to this trend, during Q4 2025, the Company announced a strategic transition of its direct-to-consumer business unit toward a more diversified operating platform. This platform is expected to integrate the Company's health and wellness and consumer products offerings with its existing financial education products and services. Concurrent with this transition, the Company continues to actively pursue growth opportunities. To that end, during the fourth quarter of 2025 and subsequent to the close of the first quarter of 2026, the Company announced the expansion of its direct-selling networks through the onboarding of two additional selling network organizations. The Company expects these additions to offer the potential to expand its global distributor network, enhance its proprietary technology and intellectual property platform, broaden the diversification of its products and services portfolio, diversify its revenue base, and supplement the network capacity and revenue streams that were adversely impacted in recent quarters.

In addition, in response to the UOKiK decision, the Company continues to take active steps to address the findings, including appealing the decision and continuing its operations in Poland, as the Company remains committed to operating in Poland in full compliance with applicable laws. Based on our analysis of the applicable legal standards and our review of sales activity within Poland, in which the predominant portion of revenue is derived from membership sales driven by our members, we believe that the Conectiv direct selling business operating within Poland complies with all applicable legal standards, and we will continue to challenge the conclusions reached by UOKiK to the extent permitted within the Polish legal system.

Our Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services Segment

SAFETek net revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $0.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 35.8% over the comparable period. The decrease in net revenue reflected industry-wide pressure on bitcoin pricing, accompanied by elevated energy production costs during the period.

Our Manufacturing and Development of Health, Beauty, and Wellness Products Segment

Renu Laboratories and myLife Wellness

The Company's Health, Beauty, and Wellness Products segment generated net revenues of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2025, representing a decrease of $0.1 million, or 25%. The decrease in net revenues was primarily attributable to the Company's strategic repositioning of its customer contract mix toward arrangements that management believes offer improved gross margin potential. Gross margin for the segment increased by approximately 75% compared to the prior-year period. The shift in customer mix reduced revenue volume during the current period as certain lower-margin customer relationships were discontinued or restructured. Management believes this strategy has contributed to improved gross margin performance and may support a more sustainable and scalable revenue base over time; however, the extent and timing of any future benefits remain uncertain.

Operational Developments - Renu Laboratories

Since the completion of the Renu Laboratories acquisition, the Company has made targeted investments in core operational capabilities, including the procurement of upgraded manufacturing equipment, the implementation of enhanced production technologies, and the recruitment of key personnel. Management believes these investments will continue to contribute toward increased production capacity and improved operating efficiency.

The Company is continuing efforts to expand manufacturing capacity, broaden its product offerings, and pursue third-party contract manufacturing opportunities. These activities are intended to diversify revenue sources and leverage manufacturing capabilities beyond the Company's internally developed products, including those marketed through myLife Wellness. Management believes these initiatives are designed to enhance the Company's ability to serve customers across multiple distribution channels. However, there can be no assurance that these efforts will result in increased revenues, improved operating results, or enhanced shareholder value.

myLife Wellness

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company formally launched myLife Wellness as a dedicated business unit and wholly owned commercial platform. myLife Wellness serves as the Company's primary vehicle for marketing, branding, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce, commercializing products developed and manufactured by Renu Laboratories. The business unit's current product catalog encompasses offerings across four core categories: aesthetics, health, nutrition, and cognitive wellness, positioning myLife Wellness to address the broad and growing consumer demand for integrated wellness solutions.

Operational Developments - myLife Wellness

The Company intends to distribute myLife Wellness products through retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer channels, including the global distributor network operated by Conectiv. As part of this strategy, the Company is integrating myLife Wellness with Conectiv's existing marketing, e-commerce, and distribution infrastructure to support product expansion across Conectiv's global member base and customer relationships.

Management believes this integration may broaden product visibility and support operational efficiencies, faster product commercialization, and diversified revenue opportunities across the health and wellness sector for both myLife Wellness and Conectiv. The Company believes this integrated platform provides a scalable foundation for future growth and value creation. However, there can be no assurance regarding the timing or extent of any resulting revenues, operating benefits, or other anticipated outcomes, if any.

Financial Services Initiatives

During 2026, the Company continued to advance the development of Opencash Securities, its registered broker-dealer and digital brokerage platform. As of March 31, 2026, full commercial operations had not commenced. Management currently anticipates that initial commercialization will occur late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter, subject to the completion of development, testing, and other operational and regulatory requirements. The acquisition established a regulatory and technology platform from which the Company is developing a mobile-first brokerage experience designed to provide accessible and cost-efficient trading solutions for retail investors.

The platform is being developed to support trading in stocks, exchange-traded funds, and, subject to applicable approvals and system readiness, equity options. The Company currently plans to offer two platforms under the Opencash brand: Opencash, a streamlined application intended for self-directed investors, and OpencashPro, an enhanced platform intended for active traders seeking additional functionality and trading tools.

The Company is pursuing a phased rollout intended to prioritize regulatory readiness, technological integrity, and user experience. However, there can be no assurance regarding the timing of commercialization or the extent of any future revenues or operating benefits.

Strategic Investment

During the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, the Company invested an aggregate of $3.25 million in restricted membership units of special purpose vehicles organized and managed by Dream Ventures LLC to participate in a private financing of a privately held, development-stage company focused on next-generation nuclear power and related energy infrastructure technologies. The SPVs, in turn, participated in an exempt private placement of the underlying enterprise, and the Company's exposure is limited to its ownership interest in the SPVs, which hold private investment securities of the underlying company. These investments do not have readily determinable fair values and are classified as an equity investment at cost.

Although the Company is not primarily engaged in investing in private securities, management viewed this investment as a strategic opportunity to gain exposure to emerging advanced energy technologies, including small modular and microreactor systems, which have received increasing attention in recent years, supported in part by federal initiatives and Department of Energy programs promoting advanced reactor innovation, energy resiliency, and carbon-free baseload power. As these investments are early-stage, they are subject to a high degree of uncertainty, and any potential returns will depend on the continued development, commercialization, and adoption of the underlying technologies.

Operational Highlights (Quotes)

Victor Oviedo, Chief Executive Officer of Investview, stated, "while our financial results reflect the impact of near-term challenges in our business units, we have adopted strategic initiatives that are designed to build a more diversified business with exposure to direct selling, health and wellness, financial services, and technology.

"Within Conectiv, the contraction of our European marketing network presented a significant headwind during the quarter. In response, we continued expanding our distributor network through the onboarding of additional selling organizations and further integrating health and wellness products into our direct-to-consumer platform. We believe these initiatives may help diversify our distributor base and support future growth, although the timing and extent of any resulting benefits remain uncertain.

"At Renu Laboratories and myLife Wellness, we advanced our manufacturing and commercialization capabilities and formally launched myLife Wellness as a dedicated commercial platform for our proprietary health and wellness products. We also continued to invest in manufacturing capacity and pursue third-party contract manufacturing opportunities, which may broaden our revenue base beyond internally developed brands.

"We continued the development of Opencash Securities, our registered broker-dealer and digital brokerage platform, subject to the completion of development, testing, and applicable regulatory requirements.

"In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, we made strategic investments in privately managed special purpose vehicles that provide exposure to the development of next-generation nuclear and energy infrastructure technologies. While these investments are early-stage and subject to significant uncertainty, we believe they reflect our disciplined approach to identifying opportunities that may offer attractive long-term returns.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a diversified series of business units across key sectors, including a direct-to-consumer ("DTC") marketing platform designed to promote, sell, and distribute its products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; a manufacturing division focused on proprietary over-the-counter aesthetics, health, nutrition and cognitive wellness products for distribution across wholesale and retail markets through our DTC marketing platform and otherwise; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining. For more information on Investview, please visit: www.investview.com.

About Opencash Securities LLC

Brokerage services are provided by Opencash Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to engaging in options trading. Opencash Securities LLC does not provide investment advice. Please consult with investment, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions. All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of capital. Check the background of this investment professional on BrokerCheck. Opencash Securities LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investview, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements expect that we will be able to expand the scope and scale of our Conectiv network, despite the reductions in revenue experienced by this business segment during 2025 and followed by the more significant contraction in the business that occurred during Q1 of 2026. These expectations assume that our recent onboarding of certain other direct selling networks will result in material additional sales growth, even though no such sales growth can be assured as these other direct selling networks that we onboarded consist solely of independent distributors who are not contractually or otherwise required to sell any Conectiv products or services. Our forward-looking statements also assume that we may be able to monetize certain of our private investment units at a profit, even though we have neither secured the formal written consent of our SPV sponsor to that effect; nor have we secured any formal commitment for the purchase of those units. Growth is also expected from our Manufacturing and Development of Health, Beauty and Wellness Products Segment, as we continue to seek out and onboard additional products for sale, even though we have over time experienced reduction in sales of that business unit and have no customer or other sales commitments upon which to base that expectation. Our forward-looking statements also expect that we will ultimately be able to develop retail brokerage operations at Opencash, although it is currently in the pre-revenue and early stage of its operations. We plan to do this by, among others, investing the funds we believe are necessary to develop the infrastructure necessary to achieve retail operations. This includes, among others, the onboarding of customer support personnel and software developers, the development and implementation of a marketing strategy, the securing of necessary securities clearing arrangements, and the continued development of the online Opencash trading platform and completing its integration with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021. Despite our best efforts, there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve these objectives on a timely basis, if at all, as the development of an early-stage securities brokerage business involves inherent regulatory and operational risks and uncertainties, including the uncertain ability of us to integrate the Opencash investment platform application with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021, particularly as the platform we acquired in 2021 has not been placed in commercial service since 2021; thus, any such integration could be subject to IT-related and commercial risks. Furthermore, all of our forward-looking statements presume that we will be able to continue to operate as a going concern in the long-term. As noted in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, should we be unable to monetize all or a portion of our private investments at the amounts we believe are reflective of market value, and should our strategic initiatives fail to mitigate our losses from operations or otherwise achieve their targeted objectives, then in the absence of our ability to access additional debt or equity capital, our ability to sustain our operations in the long-term as a going concern may be subject to doubt. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in our public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations

Contact: Ralph R. Valvano

Phone Number: 732.889.4300

Email: pr@investview.com

Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Gross Revenues are not a measure of financial performance under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Gross Revenues are presented as they are used by management to understand the total revenue before certain items such as refunds, incentives, credits, chargebacks, and amounts paid to third-party providers. The non-GAAP Gross Revenue measure is a supplement to the GAAP financial information. A reconciliation between Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) and Net Revenue is presented in the table below.

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the three months ended March 31, 2026 is as follows:

Membership

revenue Mining revenue Health and wellness product sales Coffee Sales Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts - 2,854,017 - 554,122 - 270,392 - 350,085 - 9,873 - 4,038,489 Refunds, incentives, credits, and chargebacks (110,998 - - (1,620 - (29,625 - - (142,243 - Net revenue - 2,743,019 - 554,122 - 268,772 - 320,460 - 9,873 - 3,896,246

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the three months ended March 31, 2025, is as follows: