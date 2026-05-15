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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 22:12 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Marketing Alliance Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Construction Business Assets

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTC: MAAL) ("TMA" or the "Company"), announced it has sold to an unaffiliated purchaser substantially all of the equipment assets of its construction business, Empire Construction, Inc. and all of the real property associated with the Empire Construction business. Terms were not disclosed. The effect of the transaction is expected to be included in the Company's financial statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and "insuretech" engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually. Investor information can be accessed through the shareholder section of TMA's website at: http://www.themarketingallianceinc.com. TMA's common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "MAAL".

Forward Looking Statements
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect TMA's business and prospects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the effect of the dispositions described above on our financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

Contact:
The Marketing Alliance, Inc.-OR- The Equity Group Inc.
Timothy M. Klusas, President Jeremy Hellman, Vice President
(314) 275-8713 (212) 836-9626
tklusas@themarketingalliance.com
www.TheMarketingAlliance.com

 jhellman@equityny.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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