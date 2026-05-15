Flexible Solutions International, Inc: FSI Announces First Quarter, 2026 Financial Results

A CONFERENCE CALL IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, MAY 18, 2026 11:00AM EASTERN TIME

SEE DIAL IN NUMBER BELOW

TABER, ALBERTA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE Amex: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. FSI is also increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Mr. Daniel B. O'Brien, CEO, states, "The quarter was better than the year earlier - even while still carrying significant expansion costs to earn the large new contracts from 2025 and the new factory in Panama." Mr. O'Brien continues, "The production line for the January 2025 contract is running and output is increasing steadily. We expect new revenue to be evident in our Q2 results."

Sales for the first quarter (Q1) were $8,296,997 up approximately 11% when compared to sales of $7,473,692 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Q1, 2026 net loss was ($241,420), or ($0.02) compared to a net loss of ($277,734), or ($0.02) per share, in Q1, 2025.

Basic weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share amounts were 12,735,609 and 12,587,476 for Q1, 2026 and Q1, 2025 respectively.

Q1, 2026 Non-GAAP operating cash flow: The Company shows 3 months operating cash flow of $575,240, or $0.05 per share. This compares with operating cash flow of $480,268, or $0.04 per share, in the corresponding 3 months of 2025 (see the table and notes that follow for details of these calculations).





The NanoChem division and ENP subsidiary continue to be the dominant sources of revenue and cash flow for the Company. New opportunities continue to unfold in detergent, water treatment, oil field extraction, turf, ornamental and agricultural use to further increase sales in these divisions. More recently, opportunities in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets have emerged.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call has been scheduled for 11:00 am Eastern Time, 8:00 am Pacific Time, on Monday May 18th, 2026. CEO, Dan O'Brien will be presenting and answering questions on the conference call. To participate in this call please dial 1-888-999-5318 (or 1-848-280-6460) just prior to the scheduled call time. To join the call participants will be requested to give their name and company affiliation,The conference ID: SOLUTIONS and/or call title Flexible Solutions International - First Quarter, 2026 Financials may be requested

The above information and following table contain supplemental information regarding income and cash flow from operations for the period ended March 31, 2026. Adjustments to exclude depreciation, stock option expenses and one time charges are given. This financial information is a Non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable is net income.

The reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:

FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(THREE MONTHS OPERATING CASH FLOW - UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 2026 2025 Revenue - 8,296,997 , 7,473,692 Income (loss) before income tax - GAAP - (236,676 - , (153,678 , Provision for Income tax - net - GAAP - (46,681 - , (110,363 , Net income (loss) - GAAP - (241,420 - - (277,734 - Net income (loss) per common share - basic. - GAAP - (0.02 - - (0.02 - 3 month weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts - basic.- GAAP 12,735,609 12,587,476 3 month Operating Cash Flow

Ended March 31 Operating Cash Flow (3 months). NON-GAAP - 575,240 a,b,c - 480,268 a,b,c Operating Cash Flow per share excluding non-operating items and items not related to current operations (3 months) - basic. -NON-GAAP - 0.05 a,b,c - 0.04 a,b,c Non-cash Adjustments (3 month) -GAAP - 619,268 d - 563,118 d Shares (3 month basic weighted average) used in computing per share amounts - basic -GAAP 12,735,609 12,587,476



Notes ,certain items not related to "operations" of the Company's net income are listed below.

a) Non-GAAP - Flexible Solutions International purchased 65% of ENP in 4th quarter, 2018 (October 2018). Therefore Operating Cash Flow is adjusted by the pre tax Net income or loss of the non-controlling interest in ENP for 2023 only. After 2023 the entry in the "Statement of operations and comprehensive income" is a pretax number therefore no adjustment is required.

b) Non-GAAP - amounts exclude certain cash and non-cash items: Depreciation and Stock compensation expense (2026 = $619,268, 2025 = $563,118), Interest expense (2026 = $134,069, 2025 = $198,019), Interest income (2026 = $37,446, 2025 = $49,573), (Loss) income on investment (2026 = ($54,088), 2025 = $63,925), Income tax expense (2026 = $46,681, 2025 = $110,363), and Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (2026 = $41,937, 2025 = ($13,693)). These onetime expenditures were not related to operations of FSI. *See the financial statements for all adjustments.

c) The revenue and gain from the 50% investment in the private Florida LLC announced in January 2019 are not treated as revenue or profit from operations by Flexible Solutions given the Company only purchased 50% of the LLC. The profit is treated as investment income and therefore occurs below Operating income in the Statement of Operations. As a result, the gains and losses from all investments (2026 = ($54,088), 2025 = $63,925), including those from the Florida LLC, are removed from the calculation to arrive at Operating Cash Flow.

d) Non-GAAP - amounts represent depreciation and stock compensation expense.

SAFE HARBOR PROVISION

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International

6001 54th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4

Company Contacts

Jason Bloom

Toll Free: 800 661 3560

Fax: 403 223 2905

E-mail: info@flexiblesolutions.com

If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to: info@flexiblesolutions.com

To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products, please visit www.flexiblesolutions.com.