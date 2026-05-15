Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Strengthened Post-Quarter Balance Sheet

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) ("Syntec" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced optics and photonics solutions across defense, biomedical, communications, and consumer markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Management Commentary

"Our first quarter results were impacted by temporary timing delays of shipments to biomedical end markets, due to purchase order revisions. However, operational execution remained solid, and shipments normalized beginning in April," stated Dean Rudy, Chief Financial Officer of Syntec Optics. "We continued executing operational efficiency and cost reduction initiatives while advancing multiple strategic growth programs across defense tech and space tech markets."

Mr. Rudy continued, "Subsequent to quarter end, we significantly strengthened our balance sheet and liquidity position through the successful completion of our public offering. We believe the additional $23 million of capital, including next-day execution of green shoe, combined with pay down of our revolving line of credit balance to zero while maintaining continued access to the facility, positions the Company to support future growth opportunities and operational scale improvements."

Q1 2026 Financial Results

Revenue

Q1 2026 revenue was $6.5 million, compared to $7.1 million in Q1 2025.

The decrease was primarily attributable to temporary shipment timing delays related to a biomedical end-market purchase order, resulting from Syntec's requested changes to improve production efficiency.

The Company received updated purchase orders subsequent to quarter-end, and shipments returned to normalized levels beginning in April 2026.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for Q1 2026 was $1.0 million, compared to $2.3 million in Q1 2025.

Gross margin was impacted primarily by a $1 million reduction in production volume in January, which led to a higher fixed manufacturing overhead absorption rate. Some of this lower production was also affected by the extended two-week holiday shutdown at the end of the previous quarter, which the Company intends to better manage going forward.

Direct labor and material costs remained generally stable as a percentage of revenue, reflecting continued operational discipline across core manufacturing processes.

During the quarter, the Company also continued selective investments in operational infrastructure and staffing intended to support anticipated future growth programs.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for Q1 2026, compared to $1.8 million in Q1 2025.

The Company continued to implement cost-control initiatives and operational efficiency improvements intended to support long-term margin improvement.

EPS

Net loss for Q1 2026 was approximately $0.9 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to net income of approximately $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

Results primarily reflected the timing of the temporary shipment delay and the holiday shutdown impacts discussed above, partially offset by continued operational cost management initiatives.

Improved Cash and Liquidity

The Company generated approximately $0.5 million of cash from operating activities during Q1 2026, despite temporary shipment timing delays.

Cash at quarter-end was approximately $0.6 million, and total liquidity, including availability under the Company's revolving line of credit, was approximately $1.3 million as of March 31, 2026.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company successfully completed a public offering, raising approximately $21.5 million in net proceeds, thereby significantly strengthening its balance sheet.

Following the offering, the Company paid down its revolving line of credit to zero while maintaining access to its $7.5 million revolving credit facility with its commercial bank.

Management believes that, after completing the Company's capital structure optimization, the raise provides additional flexibility to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, products, or assets, as well as for working capital and capital expenditures.

Operational Execution

Syntec continued executing operational efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives to improve throughput, manufacturing scalability, gross profit, and EBITDA performance.

The Company achieved continued yield and throughput improvements across several strategic growth programs, including: LEO Satellite Optics Night Vision Optics Micro cameras and Display windows for Artificial Intelligence AR/VR glasses AI/Data Center Optics

Manufacturing investments made during the quarter included selective expansion of production staffing and operational infrastructure intended to support anticipated demand growth beginning in Q2 2026 and beyond.

Multiple customer programs continued progressing from design and pilot phases toward production-stage manufacturing, strengthening the Company's future revenue pipeline.

The Company also continued implementing operational and supply chain initiatives designed to partially offset inflationary cost pressures and support long-term margin expansion.

Outlook

The Company expects improved operating momentum in Q2 2026, supported by normalized customer shipment activity following temporary purchase order timing delays in Q1 2026.

Syntec expects growth drivers during 2026 to include:

Continued ramp of Space Tech optics product lines

Expansion of defense-related optics production for over $4M in previously announced orders

Increased space optics production activity in March 2026, as previously reported

Conversion of defense tech product from initial launch quantities to larger scale 10-year production orders expected for display optics and micro-cameras used in Artificial Intelligence Soldier AR/VR systems

Ongoing operational efficiency and cost reduction initiatives

The Company currently expects:

Q2 2026 net sales to improve sequentially from Q1 2026 levels to higher than $7.5M

Management believes the Company's achievement of the capital raise milestone enabled the optimization of the capital structure and provided additional flexibility to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, products, or assets, as well as for working capital and capital expenditures.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. As more products become light-enabled, Syntec Optics continues to add new product lines, including recent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communications, lightweight night-vision goggle optics for defense, biomedical optics for diagnostics and surgery, and data center optics for Artificial Intelligence. According to SPIE, across the entire field of optics and photonics, the monetary value of all light-enabled products and related services amounts to over 15% of worldwide economic output (nearly $16 trillion of the total $106 trillion value of all finished goods and services produced worldwide in 2023). To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)

SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025



2026 (unaudited) 2025 ASSETS Current Assets Cash - 617,007 - 358,867 Accounts Receivable, Net 5,439,501 6,241,768 Inventory 7,798,397 7,884,943 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 509,110 655,827 Total Current Assets 14,364,015 15,141,405 Property and Equipment, Net 9,137,149 9,172,703 Total Assets - 23,501,164 - 24,314,108 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts Payable - 2,433,745 - 2,691,748 Accrued Expenses 855,915 683,397 Federal Income Tax Payable 169,582 169,582 Deferred Revenue 74,794 66,420 Line of Credit 6,763,863 6,763,863 Current Maturities of Debt Obligations 94,586 93,358 Current Maturities of Debt Obligations - Related Party 463,530 406,495 Current Maturities of Finance Lease Obligations 361,717 354,499 Total Current Liabilities 11,217,732 11,229,362 Long-Term Liabilities Long-Term Debt Obligations 1,246,936 1,267,043 Long-Term Debt Obligations - Related Party 1,005,203 862,237 Long-Term Finance Lease Obligations 1,313,295 1,414,611 Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,565,434 3,543,891 Total Liabilities 14,783,166 14,773,253 Stockholders' Equity CL A Common Stock, Par value $.0001 per share; 121,000,000 authorized; 36,994,164 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026; 36,920,226 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 3,699 3,692 Additional Paid-In Capital 2,752,174 2,677,181 Retained Earnings 5,962,125 6,859,982 Total Stockholders' Equity 8,717,998 9,540,855 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity - 23,501,164 - 24,314,108

SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

2026 2025 Net Sales - 6,513,366 - 7,069,042 Cost of Goods Sold 5,552,574 4,760,424 Gross Profit 960,792 2,308,618 General and Administrative Expenses 1,736,839 1,780,166 (Loss) Income from Operations (776,047 - 528,452 Other (Expense) Income Other Income 69,300 5,697 Interest Expense, Including Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs (191,110 - (200,896 - Total Other Expense (121,810 - (195,199 - (Loss) Income Before Provision for (Benefit) Income Taxes (897,857 - 333,253 Provision for Income Taxes - 9,588 Net (Loss) Income - (897,857 - - 323,665 Net (Loss) Income per Common Share Basic and diluted - (0.02 - - 0.01 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic and diluted 36,953,087 36,920,226

SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

2026 2025 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net (Loss) Income - (897,857 - - 323,665 Adjustments to Reconcile (Loss) Income to Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities: Depreciation 539,682 710,804 Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs 4,170 2,416 Stock-Based Compensation 75,000 - Change in Allowance for Expected Credit Losses 105,195 (15,244 - Change in Reserve for Obsolescence 2,298 50,345 (Increase) Decrease in: Accounts Receivable 697,072 (568,310 - Inventory 84,248 (692,092 - Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 146,717 33,487 Increase (Decrease) in: Accounts Payables and Accrued Expenses (295,288 - 279,142 Federal Income Tax Payable - 179,376 Deferred Revenue 8,374 (4,299 - Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 469,611 299,290 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of Property and Equipment (294,325 - (214,731 - Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (294,325 - (214,731 - Cash Flows From Financing Activities Borrowing on Debt Obligations - Related Parties 200,001 - Repayments on Debt Obligations (23,049 - (114,277 - Repayments on Finance Lease Obligations (94,098 - (28,165 - Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Financing Activities 82,854 (142,442 - Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash 258,140 (57,883 - Cash - Beginning 358,867 598,787 Cash - Ending - 617,007 - 540,904 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures: Cash Paid for Interest - 159,714 - 201,956 Cash Paid for Taxes - - - - Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Investing Activities: Assets Acquired and Included in Accounts Payable - 209,803 - 168,628 Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation - 7 - 23

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

2026 2025 Net (Loss) Income - (897,857 - - 323,665 Stock-Based Compensation Expense BOD (1) 75,000 - Depreciation 539,682 710,804 Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs 4,170 2,416 Interest Expenses 159,714 201,956 Taxes - 9,588 Non-Recurring Items Executive Transition (2) - 113,944 One-time Contract exit costs - 4,675 Non-recurring property damage 23,211 21,261 Adjusted EBITDA - (96,080 - - 1,388,309

In the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and 2025:

(1) Stock-based compensation was issued to independent Board members.

(2) A succession plan was required for the transition of the CEO at the 2024 year-end.