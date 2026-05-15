LGI Homes, Inc.: LGI Homes Opens New Community Within Los Lunas' Expanding Los Senderos Development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. announces the grand opening of Vistas at Los Senderos, an exciting new community located within the growing Los Senderos master-planned development in Los Lunas, one of the Albuquerque area's fastest-growing residential corridors.

Since opening in late April, Vistas at Los Senderos has experienced strong interest and positive momentum, reflecting an enthusiastic response from homebuyers seeking quality new homes in Los Lunas. "We are excited to continue our presence in the Los Lunas market and to bring continued success to the area," stated Dallas Murphy, Vice President of Operations for New Mexico.

The opening of Vistas at Los Senderos comes amid continued residential and economic growth in Los Lunas, where expanding employment opportunities and infrastructure investment continue to drive housing demand throughout the region. Conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Highway 6, Vistas at Los Senderos offers residents a quick and easy commute to downtown Albuquerque, as well as convenient access to major employers, shopping, dining, and local attractions.

Vistas at Los Senderos is part of the larger Los Senderos master-planned development, a transformative mixed-use community planned for approximately 900 acres in Los Lunas. The development is designed to bring together residential neighborhoods, parks, trails, open space, and future commercial opportunities in one connected environment. Planned with long-term growth in mind, Los Senderos is expected to contribute to the continued expansion of the Los Lunas area while preserving the region's natural beauty and outdoor lifestyle. According to the Village of Los Lunas Los Senderos Area Plan and development marketing materials, the broader community vision includes thousands of future homes, integrated amenities, and a "live, work, shop and play" experience for residents.

LGI Homes offers thoughtfully designed homes, ranging from two- to five-bedrooms with one- and two-story, open-concept floor plans. Each home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHome Package, which delivers upgraded features such as Whirlpool® stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and designer finishes, all included at no additional cost. Homes at Vistas at Los Senderos start in the low-$300s.

Opening later this year, families will enjoy top-tier amenities with a community park that features a playground, picnic areas, and a basketball court. The community is also within reach of a variety of local amenities, including nearby parks, trails, and recreation facilities. Vistas at Los Senderos residents will also have quick access to Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center and Los Lunas Sports Complex, which feature sports fields, playgrounds, splash pads, and more.

For more information, customers are encouraged to call (866) 948-9681 ext. 660 or visit LGI Homes.com/VistasatLosSenderos.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92cd664a-26f5-4092-b217-755771d4bc9f

The Oak by LGI Homes at Vistas at Los Senderos

The Oak features a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.