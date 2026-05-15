Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Closing of its New Issuance of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2035

MONTREAL, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. ("Bombardier") today announced that it has successfully closed its previously announced offering of US$500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2035 (the "New Notes"). The New Notes carry a coupon of 5.875% per annum, mature on January 15, 2035 and were sold at par.

Bombardier intends to use the proceeds of the offering of the New Notes, together with cash on hand, (i) to fund the repayment and/or retirement of outstanding indebtedness, including the redemption of all of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes"), and (ii) to pay accrued interest and related fees and expenses. As of the date hereof, prior to giving effect to this redemption, there is US$750,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2029 Notes.

The redemption date for the 2029 Notes is May 19, 2026, in accordance with the conditional notice of redemption issued on May 4, 2026.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities mentioned herein were offered and sold in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada was made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The securities were offered and sold in Canada on a private placement basis only to "accredited investors" pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

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